CRAFTSMAN® Powers Up for Spring with Launch of New Electric Outdoor Products

CRAFTSMAN debuts new products ranging from battery-powered brushless ride on mowers to lawn and garden tools

V20* and BRUSHLESS RP™ lines expand to include a variety of new outdoor products

TOWSON, Md., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE: SWK) iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand announces the launch of several new electric outdoor products designed to help doers tackle their lawn and garden chores with ease and efficiency. New products range from battery-powered mowers to cordless lawn and garden tools providing power and runtime to meet yard care needs.

"At CRAFTSMAN, we understand that innovation and electrification are key priorities for today's doers. That's why we are proud to further electrify and expand our cordless outdoor lineup to include everything from a battery-powered zero-turn mower to an electric pruning chainsaw that meet the needs of both experienced gardeners and first-time homeowners," said Christine Potter, President, Outdoor Business Unit for Stanley Black & Decker.

The Power of Battery – CRAFTSMAN® Riding Mowers Go Electric CRAFTSMAN introduces three new battery-powered brushless riding mowers to its outdoor lineup, including a compact riding mower, premium riding mower and zero-turn mower. Ranging from a 30-In. steel deck to 42-In., these mowers can mow between one to two acres of grass per charge∆. The new CRAFTSMAN battery-powered mowers include the following:

56V MAX* 30-in. Battery-Powered Brushless Compact Riding Mower ( CMCRM233301

56V MAX* 42-in. Battery-Powered Brushless Premium Riding Mower ( CMCRM233303

56V MAX* 42-in. Battery-Powered Brushless Zero-Turn Mower (CMCRM233401)

In addition, CRAFTSMAN launched a new 24 HP† 54-in. Gas Zero-Turn Riding Mower (CMGN231702) featuring a Kohler® Pro KT735 engine with Tuff Torq TZ 350 transmission.

CRAFTSMAN® V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Line Extends into Outdoors Eighty one percent of homeowners say they have a true sense of accomplishment when they complete their lawn/yard work^. Recognizing the satisfaction that comes with a job well done, CRAFTSMAN expands its V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ line to include outdoor products that are designed to deliver the runtime and performance users demand. V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ outdoor products include:

V20* 2x20V BRUSHLESS RP™ Push Mower ( V20* 2x20V BRUSHLESS RP™ Self-Propelled Push Mower (CMCMWSP220P2) – These battery-powered push mowers each feature a powerful brushless motor and are equipped with two 5.0Ah batteries, allowing each mower to perform up to 50 minutes of runtime 1 . CMCMW220P2 ) andThese battery-powered push mowers each feature a powerful brushless motor and are equipped with two 5.0Ah batteries, allowing each mower to perform up to 50 minutes of runtime

V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ String Trimmer (5.0Ah) ( 2 , provides up to 75 minutes of runtime 3 . CMCST930P1 ) – The string trimmer's compact design and lightweight feature, up to 82% lighter than gas, provides up to 75 minutes of runtime

V20* 2x20V BRUSHLESS RP™ Pressure Washer ( 4 and 1.2 GPM 5 with up to 60 minutes of runtime 6 . CMCPW1500N2 ) – The cold water pressure washer features powerful cleaning power with 1,500 MAX PSIand 1.2 GPMwith up to 60 minutes of runtime

V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Blower Kit ( 7 and up to 37% more force 8 . CMCBL730P1 ) – The axial blower delivers a powerful performance with up to 66% more runtimeand up to 37% more force

V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Combo Kit ( CMCK497P1 ) – Kit features the BRUSHLESS RP™ Blower (CMCBL730) and BRUSHLESS RP™ String Trimmer (CMCST930).

Bring on the Lawn and Garden According to a Stanley Black & Decker survey, 71% of homeowners say they enjoy the time they spend caring for their yard^. To make yard work even more enjoyable, CRAFTSMAN has announced a range of new V20* cordless lawn and garden tools designed to help doers go wherever the work is without the limitations of cords or gas engines.

V20* Multi-Use Garden Tool Kit ( 9 . CMCA320C1 ) – The cordless multi-use garden tool provides power and performance for garden and flowerbed jobs by digging holes up to 3x faster than a manual planter

V20* Pruning Chainsaw Kit ( 10 . CMCCS320D1 ) – With a 6-In. bar and chain, the pruning saw has the cutting capacity of up to 4-In. and has optimal cutting power to make up to 85 cuts per charge

V20* Tiller/Cultivator (Tool Only) ( CMCTL320B ) – The tiller/cultivator has an 8-In. tilling width and a 6.5-In. tilling depth for a variety of garden sizes.

CRAFTSMAN outdoor products are available in stores and online where CRAFTSMAN products are sold. More details on both kitted and bare units follow below. To learn more about these products and the entire line of CRAFTSMAN tools and solutions, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com.

SKU Product Name MSRP CMCRM233301 56V MAX* 30-in. Battery-Powered Brushless Compact Riding Mower $ 3,599.00 CMCRM233303 56V MAX* 42-in. Battery-Powered Brushless Premium Riding Mower $ 4,899.00 CMCRM233401 56V MAX* 42-in. Battery-Powered Brushless Zero-Turn Mower $ 5,899.00 CMGN231702 24 HP† 54-in. Gas Zero-Turn Riding Mower (Z7600) $ 4,699.00 CMCMW220P2 V20* 2x20V BRUSHLESS RP™ Push Mower $ 329.00 CMCMWSP220P2 V20* 2x20V BRUSHLESS RP™ Self-Propelled Push Mower $ 429.00 CMCST930P1 V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ String Trimmer (5.0Ah) $ 149.00 CMCBL730P1 V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Blower Kit $ 149.00 CMCK497P1 V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Combo Kit $ 229.00 CMCPW1500N2 2xV20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Pressure Washer $ 549.00 CMCA320C1 V20* Multi-Use Garden Tool Kit $ 129.00 CMCCS320D1 V20* Pruning Chainsaw Kit (2.0Ah) $ 129.00 CMCTL320B V20* Tiller/Cultivator (Tool Only) $ 139.00

* 20V MAX battery: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18 volts; 56V MAX battery: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 56 volts. Nominal voltage is 50.4 volts.

∆ Per Charge, minimal cutting load, using discharge cutting mode and highest cutting position at full speed with a CRAFTSMAN 56V MAX* 30Ah (model: CMCRM233301) or 60Ah battery (models: CMCRM233303 & CMCRM233401)

† HP disclaimer is industry standard: Engine power ratings are as certified by the engine manufacturer. Actual operating power may vary. Refer to the engine manufacturer's website for additional information.

^ According to Stanley Black & Decker's Eager to Electrify survey conducted in 2022

1 Per charge, mowing top one third of grass height, on height setting 5, using (2) CRAFTSMAN *V20 CMCB205 5.0Ah batteries

2 Weight with CMCB205 CRAFTSMAN V20* 5.0Ah battery vs. CMXGTAMDCS25 with full tank of gasoline

3 Per charge, no load runtime using a CRAFTSMAN V20* CMCB205 5.0Ah Battery on low speed and with 11" swath

4 When used with 15-degree nozzle on boost speed

5 When used with 15-degree nozzle on boost speed

6 Per charge using two CRAFTSMAN CMCB209 batteries on low speed with turbo nozzle

7 Per charge, No Load runtime using a CRAFTSMAN V20* CMCB205 5.0Ah Battery on low speed vs CMCBL700D1 using a CRAFTSMAN V20* CMCB202 2.0Ah Battery on low speed

8 Using CMCB205 CRAFTSMAN V20* 5.0Ah battery on Boost vs. Craftsman CMCBL700D1 using Craftsman V20* CMCB202 2Ah Battery on high speed

9 Using CMCB2015 CRAFTSMAN V20* 1.5Ah, 3" deep holes from surface to removal vs. 4" standard manual planter in existing untilled garden

10 Using a CRAFTSMAN V20* CMCB202 2.0Ah Battery on 2" Pine Dowels

KOHLER is a registered trademark of Kohler Co.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Media Contacts:

Lindsay Fennell

Senior Public Relations Manager

724-205-0640

lindsay.fennell@sbdinc.com

(PRNewsfoto/CRAFTSMAN) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CRAFTSMAN