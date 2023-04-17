Ascend Opens 1st Outlet Store in Illinois

Ascend expands its presence in Illinois with its first outlet and ninth dispensary in the state

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced the grand opening of its Ascend Tinley Park adult-use cannabis outlet dispensary, located at 16200 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477. The dispensary is Ascend's ninth in the state of Illinois and twenty-seventh across its six-state footprint.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The new dispensary will be open from 9 am to 9 pm and will offer adult-use cannabis products with seven point-of-sale (POS) terminals, accepting both cash and cashless ATM terminals for debit cards. The store is Ascend's first outlet store in the state offering everyday low pricing and 'flower at a fraction' of the price. The outlet joins Ascend's four outlets across the portfolio in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Scranton, Pennsylvania; Wayne, Pennsylvania; and New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The Tinley Park dispensary is located in a large shopping area, making it easily accessible to both local residents and visitors to the area. The dispensary offers a large parking lot for convenient parking and accessibility.

"We are excited to be expanding our retail presence with the opening of our 27th dispensary and our fifth outlet store," said Kathleen Olivastro, Regional Vice President of Retail Operations at Ascend Wellness Holdings. "Our Tinley Park store offers a convenient location and a great shopping experience for our customers to access a wide range of products and high-quality cannabis at everyday low prices."

The Tinley Park dispensary will offer Ascend's full catalog of top-tier brands including a full menu of premium flower, edibles, vapes, and concentrate products. The grand opening event will start at 8:45 am and the Company will offer doorbusters for early arrivals.

Customers must be at least 21 years old to purchase cannabis products at the Tinley Park dispensary.

Ascend Rewards Program

Ascend has revamped its rewards program and launched the Ascenders Club this month. Customers can now earn and redeem points both online and in-store. Earn 1 point for every $1 spent and build points to earn products or apparel! Customers can enroll today in-store or through the Ascenders Club wallet online .

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc (AWH):

AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends, and on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others: the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.