Elizabeth Olsen to Star in Missha's Global "Beauty is Reality" Campaign Focusing on Attainable Beauty

SEOUL, South Korea, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global beauty company Able C&C's top-selling skincare brand Missha announced today that it has selected actress Elizabeth Olsen as its global ambassador and face of its new 'Beauty is Reality' campaign.

Missha Announces Actress Elizabeth Olsen as Global Brand Ambassador for Its “Beauty is Reality” Campaign. (PRNewswire)

Elizabeth Olsen is a highly acclaimed actress known for her outstanding acting and appearances, playing the role of Scarlet Witch in Marvel Studios' "Avengers" films and the TV series "WandaVision." In Korea, she expanded her presence by starring in the American version of director Park Chan-wook's film "Oldboy."

Missha's global brand campaign 'Beauty is Reality' captures beautiful moments in daily life and presents the idea that beauty should not be overly dramatized or based on inflated luxurious sentiments. Able C&C's Missha chose Elizabeth Olsen as their spokesperson with the belief that her ambition and intelligence transcend her beauty and fame, aligning with the unique message the campaign aims to convey.

Elizabeth Olsen said, "When Missha approached me with an ambassador opportunity, the most important factor was the message the brand wanted to convey." She added, "Missha's 'Beauty is Reality' represents an innovative and practical message that I can support." Olsen continued, "Attaining exceptional quality doesn't necessarily require a hefty price tag. Missha's aim is to create outstanding products that are accessible to everyone, and it's an honor to communicate this value to young women like myself." Olsen personally uses the brand's famous ampoules to address a variety of skincare needs.

Since its launch in 2000, Missha has led a significant shift in domestic beauty market consumption trends by offering effective products at affordable prices. Through the brand's latest initiative, Missha aims to strengthen its presence as a global brand by promoting its long-established identity in the international market and further amplifying the excellence of its five best-selling ampoules, which offer tailored solutions for various skin concerns in a new look that embraces the brand's heritage.

Launching in the U.S. on May 15, 2023 on MisshaUS.com are: ▲Vita C Plus Spot Correcting & Firming Ampoule (Brightening) ▲Artemisia Calming Ampoule (Calming) ▲Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule 5X (Smoothing) ▲Time Revolution Primestem 100 Lifting Serum (Lifting) ▲Bee Pollen Renew Ampouler (Nourishing). Priced at $69.00 for 75 ml each.

The redesigned Missha ampoule packaging combines a minimalist, user-friendly design with triangular sculptural beauty, reflecting the brand's dynamic identity. The color of each label represents the primary ingredient of the corresponding ampoule, adding a sensory touch.

With the launch of this campaign, Able C&C's Missha continues to thrive as a global beauty brand, expanding its presence to 46 countries and over 37,000 retail locations worldwide. Able C&C also continues to strengthen its position as a competitive global beauty enterprise, curating a diverse brand portfolio that includes the skincare, cosmetic, Traditional Korean Medicine (TKM), and derma categories, featuring brands such as Missha, A'pieu, Chogongjin, Stila, Cellapy, and Lapothicell.

ABOUT MISSHA

Missha is a global beauty brand renowned for its high-quality and affordable skincare and makeup products that are clinically proven and backed by science. Part of the beauty portfolio of Able C&C, a Global Top 100 Manufacturer of skincare and beauty products based in Seoul, South Korea, Missha is centered on holistic functionality, efficacy, and balance. Missha products feature patented, proprietary ingredient blends, unique probiotic fermentation methods and advanced absorption technology that deeply delivers carefully selected active ingredients into the skin. To learn more about Missha, please visit www.MisshaUS.com or follow the brand on Instagram @Missha_US and on TikTok @Missha.Official.

ABOUT ABLE C&C

Based in Seoul, Korea, Able C&C is a first-generation beauty company and a Global Top 100 Manufacturer of skincare and beauty products. Launched 20 years ago as a beauty retail store in a Korean subway station, Able C&C has grown to become the third largest K-beauty manufacturer in South Korea. With "Able" representing a can-do spirit and "C&C" meaning "creation and communication," Able C&C is rooted in innovation and its founding mission of making high quality beauty products accessible and affordable. Able C&C brings these core values to life every day through its global beauty and skincare brands. To learn more about Able C&C and its brands, visit www.able-cnc.com/en.

Missha's Global Edition Ampoules feature five of the brand's best-selling skincare serums. (PRNewswire)

