Rancho del IP Replaces $500 Heaters in Electric Vehicles Using Physics and $20 at Detroit's SAE Conference

DETROIT, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAE International, the mobility industry leader in connecting and educating engineers, will host WCX™ World Congress Experience on April 18-20, 2023, at Huntington Place (formerly TCF/COBO Center) in Detroit.

SAE's WCX is expected to bring together more than 10,000 experts, from all over the world, to discuss the latest technical advancements impacting the mobility industry. The rapid transition from internal combustion engines to electric propulsion makes this year's conference a pivotal time in automotive industry history.

Throughout the three days, WCX attendees have access to the entire mobility engineering ecosystem - from the engineers doing the work to the executives making decisions on vehicle development – WCX discusses the why of technologies going into the vehicle, and the how of it getting engineered. WCX's Technical Sessions focus on the engineering details of newly emerging mobility technologies.

The Technical Sessions kick off at 9:30am Tuesday, April 18, with a presentation by Andy Turudic , CEO of Rancho del IP, on a $20 electric heating technology that creates an additional heating function in EV traction inverters and replaces ~$500 in resistive heating devices used today to warm passengers and high voltage batteries in electric vehicles. The associated peer-reviewed engineering paper is available for download, here .

Turudic, a member of Silicon Valley's exclusive Analog Aficionados in recognition of his work in semiconductor electronics, device architecture, and circuit design, realized a physics effect in transistors, known as Joule Heating, could be exploited to shift the existing highly efficient transistors used in traction inverters, the part of an EV that changes the high DC battery voltage to 3-phase AC power for its drive motor(s), into an additional mode that efficiently powers the drive motors while also producing the equivalent of about 5 large home space-heaters' worth of heat.

The inverter's heated liquid coolant is then routed to quickly warm the passenger compartment and/or to the high-voltage battery for cold weather operation or to precondition it to enable ultra-fast vehicle charging. The vehicle's traction inverter continues to operate at its full energy efficiency when driving the vehicle's traction motor.

Rancho del IP recently announced the availability for licensing/sale of its issued patent for this environmentally friendly, passenger-cabin/HV-battery automotive heater technology, delivering a substantial $500 cost reduction to highly competitive EV manufacturers.

