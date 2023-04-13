PokerGO® to Livestream 47 Consecutive Days of the 2023 World Series of Poker®

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerGO®, the world's largest poker content company and streaming platform, today announced its most robust World Series of Poker® (WSOP®) livestream offering ever. Starting Thursday, June 1, poker fans around the world will be treated to 47 consecutive days of live broadcasts from the world's richest and most historic poker tournament series.

Watch the 2023 World Series of Poker live on PokerGO for 47 consecutive days.

PokerGO's comprehensive WSOP livestream schedule is headlined by daily live coverage of the prestigious WSOP Main Event July 3-17, culminating with the crowning of the 2023 World Champion. In addition to the WSOP Main Event, PokerGO plans to offer livestreams of 30 unique WSOP gold bracelet events, including the $50,000 Poker Players Championship, $250,000 High Roller, WSOP Tournament of Champions, $1,500 Monster Stack, and $1,000 Ladies Championship. The 2023 WSOP takes place at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip and is expected to have record attendance.

The bulk of PokerGO's WSOP livestream broadcasts will take place on the PokerGO platform. PokerGO is available worldwide on Android phone, Android tablet, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and any web or mobile browser via PokerGO.com . A selection of WSOP livestream broadcasts will be available on the PokerGO YouTube channel .

For a limited time, poker fans can sign up for an annual PokerGO subscription using the promo code "DREAMWSOP" to receive $30 off the regular annual price ($99.99). Plus, all annual PokerGO subscribers on June 6 and July 17 will be eligible for the PokerGO Annual Subscriber Dream Seat™ Giveaway promotion. On those drawing dates, PokerGO will randomly select one PokerGO annual subscriber and award them with the opportunity of a lifetime to compete in the 2023 PGT Championship $1,000,000 freeroll that boasts a $500,000 first-place prize. Please visit pgt.com/dream-seat for more information on how to win a Dream Seat.

