ATLANTA, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Leadership Group today announced the Company has been named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the third consecutive year. Recognized for excellence in its work shaping leadership and organizational strategy, Ampersand is proud to again be named among the very best of the best. Managing Partner Matt Richburg commented, "Receiving this award for the third consecutive year is an honor that reflects not only the trusted partnerships we strive to nurture with our clients, but also our commitment to thoughtfully grow our team. Only with an amazing Ampersand team are we able to support our clients as they build best-in-class organizations."

Forbes Names Ampersand Leadership Group to 2023 America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List (PRNewswire)

Forbes Names Ampersand Leadership Group to 2023 America's Best Management Consulting Firms List

Perhaps it is no surprise that we are simultaneously celebrating the addition of some exciting new faces on the Ampersand team: Kari Bruursema, Ph.D. and Annie Czarnecki joined Ampersand in July of 2022 as members of our Consulting team. Each brings rich experience partnering with organizations large and small and we are thrilled to have their expertise, warmth, and incredible insights. In addition, Corey Steadman (March 2022), Aria Ashton (January 2023), and Sarabeth Blakely (April 2023) bring deep experience to Ampersand's growing Client Success Team and add tremendous value in the support of our valued client relationships.

And we would be remiss if we did not take this opportunity to celebrate Karin Thul's promotion to Associate Partner! Karin commented: "I'm thrilled to keep learning and growing alongside my treasured colleagues at this special firm, and look forward to many more years partnering with clients to solve tough talent issues."

Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023 was built through two surveys: one for partners and executives of management consulting firms and one specifically designed for clients. Firms were considered for the industries in which they consult (such as automotive, insurance, and health care) and for the functional areas in which they offer services (including leadership, sustainability, and legal and litigation).

Click here to learn more about the Ampersand's placement on the list.

About Ampersand Leadership Group

Ampersand is a trusted group of leadership advisory and organizational performance experts. Founded in 2010, the firm enjoys a strong track record of working with Private Equity investors, CEOs, and boards to provide uncommon leadership insights and radically accelerate performance across a wide range of industries and verticals.

For more information about Ampersand, please visit: ampleader.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ampersand Leadership Group