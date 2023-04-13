Artera Welcomes New Leaders as Part of Its Commitment to Customer Success and Innovation

Artera Welcomes New Leaders as Part of Its Commitment to Customer Success and Innovation

Karri Alexion-Tiernan Joins as VP of Product Marketing, Joanne Chen as VP of Data and Mark Thomson as VP of Customer Success



SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera (formerly WELL Health), a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications, recently welcomed Karri Alexion-Tiernan as VP of Product Marketing, Joanne Chen as VP of Data and Mark Thomson as VP of Customer Success. Alexion-Tiernan and Chen are seasoned leaders who will drive the company's continued growth and data strategy as part of its Innovation Organization. Thomson will advance the Customer Experience team's commitment to customer success and personalized service.

Artera Welcomes New Leaders as Part of Its Commitment to Customer Success and Innovation: Karri Alexion-Tiernan Joins as VP of Product Marketing, Joanne Chen as VP of Data and Mark Thomson as VP of Customer Success. (PRNewswire)

Artera Welcomes New Leaders as Part of Its Commitment to Customer Success and Innovation

Artera delivers a platform-level patient communications solution that integrates across a health system's tech stack (EHRs/EMRs, single-point solutions, apps, and more) to deliver patients a simple, cohesive communications experience while reducing workload for healthcare staff.

"Artera is proud to welcome two experienced leaders to our Innovation Organization," said Isabelle Meyer Stapf, SVP of Product at Artera. "Both our product marketing and data strategies will be integral to the future of Artera as our best-in-class digital communications platform continues to evolve."

Alexion-Tiernan is a strategic and analytical B2B marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience in product definition through go-to-market launches. She has led teams at startups, mid-size, and large global companies including TigerConnect , Microsoft , and Expedia . Alexion-Tiernan has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Wentworth Institute of Technology. As VP of Product Marketing for Artera, Alexion-Tiernan will develop and execute go-to-market strategies for new product launches, oversee customer marketing and lead the product marketing team in market research, all to drive improved experiences for Artera customers and in turn create connected patient experiences.

Chen is a seasoned data executive in healthcare and finance technology. Before joining Artera, she served as the VP of Data Science at Strive Health , leading machine learning and statistical practices to transform the way kidney care is approached. Prior to that, she held key leadership positions at Thirty Madison , Yieldstreet and Truveris , where she was responsible for enterprise intelligence and AI integration. Chen has a Ph.D. in neuroscience and a master's degree in statistics from Harvard. As VP of Data at Artera, Chen will lead data platform, science and analytics efforts, constructing a highly scalable data environment to empower top-notch patient experiences.

"Continuing to delight our customers with highly personalized and best-in-class service is a top priority for the Customer Experience organization," said Sarah Shillington, SVP of Customer Experience, Artera. "Mark brings deep experience in customer success and the right leadership skills to continue to grow our team and meet business needs."

Thomson is an accomplished team builder with experience designing, leading and coaching high-caliber, multidisciplinary CX teams. Before joining Artera, he served as a U.S. Marine and held leadership positions at TigerConnect , Navigate360 , New Innovations and Ellucian , where he managed both strategic and operational planning, and was responsible for building seamless customer journeys with measurable success rates. As VP of Customer Success at Artera, Thomson will oversee the Customer Success team with the ongoing delivery of a high-quality customer experience and help customers maximize the value of Artera to achieve their business objectives.

About Artera (formerly WELL Health)

Artera is the SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . Artera delivers a platform-level patient communications solution that integrates across a health system's tech stack (EHRs/EMRs, single-point solutions, apps, and more) to deliver patients a simple, cohesive communications experience while reducing workload for healthcare staff. By unifying disjointed communications and information into a single channel for patients (texting, email and/or IVR) Artera fuels healthcare providers to deliver healthier patients, more efficient staff and more profitable organizations. The Artera platform helps 500+ unique health systems facilitate 2.2 billion communications for 68+ million patients.

Founded in 2015, Artera (formerly WELL Health) is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.artera.io .

*Artera (formerly WELL Health) rebranded in October 2022, more information about the rebrand is available here .

Artera (formerly WELL Health): The SaaS digital health leader in patient communications. (PRNewsfoto/Artera (formerly WELL Health)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Artera (formerly WELL Health)