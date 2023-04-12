Reaction Biology to Present Data at AACR 2023 Showcasing Expansive Capabilities in Immuno-Oncology Drug Discovery and Development

~ New Data will be Presented on the Company's Innovative Assay Technologies, Preclinical Profiling Models and Proprietary Screening Platforms~

~ Reaction Biology Will Be at Booth #1527 in the AACR 2023 Exhibit Hall ~

MALVERN, Pa., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaction Biology ("Reaction" or the "Company"), an industry- leading provider of drug discovery and development services, today announced that eleven abstracts highlighting data from the Company's expanding suite of research offerings will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, held April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

"The immuno-oncology landscape has undergone profound and encouraging progress in recent years and there is a growing demand for large molecule services in the search for new treatment options for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers," said Haiching Ma, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Reaction Biology. "At AACR 2023, we look forward to showcasing data from our expansive suite of in vitro assays and in vivo tumor models that can provide our customers with solutions to help accelerate the identification and validation of important new drug candidates."

New data will be presented on the Company's innovative assay technologies, preclinical profiling models and proprietary screening platforms. The full range of data presented at AACR include:

"Over the past year, we have made significant investments in talent, infrastructure and resources to expand our preclinical oncology and immuno-oncology drug discovery and development services," said John H. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Reaction Biology. "We maintain one of the broadest collections of syngeneic tumor models, and largest target panels and assays for kinase, Kras and epigenetics, in addition to well-characterized tumor cell lines and highly qualified technicians using our state-of-the-art laboratories. Our efforts to deliver high integrity data with passionate customer service to help biopharmaceutical companies discover and develop innovative medicines more effectively underscores why we continue to be a preferred global partner of choice."

Copies of the poster presentations will be available at Reaction Biology's booth (#1527) during exhibit hall hours from April 14 – 19.

About Reaction Biology

Founded in 2001, Reaction Biology is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides drug discovery and development services to biopharmaceutical customers worldwide. Reaction specializes in supporting research goals with capabilities that include protein and peptide production, biochemical and biophysical assays, high throughput screening, exploratory toxicology, biomarker discovery tools, and an extensive array of cell-based and pharmacological assays modelling various diseases. Reaction also provides Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) analytical and functional bioassays for testing potency, efficacy, and safety of large biological molecules, enabling clinical and commercial manufacturing batch release. Reaction has helped to advance many of its customers' molecules through discovery and development pipeline stages into later clinical phases. These molecules may ultimately benefit patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Reaction maintains one of the largest panels of kinase assays in the world with over 750 unique assays and performs more than 5,000 client projects annually with its over 2,000 validated assays.

Reaction has laboratory facilities in Malvern, PA, Hershey, PA, Freiburg, Germany, and Heidelberg, Germany. For more information, visit www.ReactionBiology.com and follow us on Twitter @ReactionBiology and on LinkedIn.

