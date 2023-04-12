Adar Announces Rebrand to Rhodian Group

New brand highlights their continued commitment to remove complexity between businesses and people through technology, cybersecurity and compliance services.

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adar, Inc., a provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services focused on ensuring a compliant technology environment, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. The new brand is a nod to the insurance and professional services markets they serve while establishing a clear vision of how they will go to market with their cutting-edge technology and cybersecurity solutions.

Since 2005, Adar has delivered reliable and safe computing environments like virtual desktops, virtualized servers, disaster recovery and other valuable IT-as-a-Service solutions. In June 2022, Adar acquired Colorado-based Rigid Bits, LLC, a fast-growing company that quickly made a name for itself providing cybersecurity solutions focused on cloud security and compliance. The rebranding effort focuses on establishing a single brand name and unified go-to-market vision for both the IT and Cybersecurity businesses. A new logo and a new website have been created and are now in use. Rhodian Group continues to maintain their current headquarters location in Lincolnwood, Illinois.

"The Rhodian Group brand is born out of a vision to provide our Insurance and Professional Services customers and prospects the most advanced, reliable and compliant IT and cybersecurity solutions," said Phil Smith, CEO of Rhodian Group. "I am thrilled to bring our expertise under a single vision and brand."

While the Adar and Rigid Bits brands served each product offering well over many years, the value in better defining their solutions and the markets they serve will help their customers understand what Rhodian has to offer, and better focus their associates on how to best help Rhodian's clients succeed through improved focus on their portfolio of service offerings.

Visit www.rhodiangroup.com to explore the new website and brand.

About Rhodian Group

Rhodian Group is a provider of cutting-edge managed IT and cybersecurity solutions focused on ensuring a compliant technology environment for the insurance and professional services markets.

Client by Client, Rhodian Group removes the complexity between businesses and people through technology, cybersecurity and compliance services.

