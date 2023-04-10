Competition Kicks off to Inspire College Students Worldwide for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

CHONGQING, China, April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Championship of the 8th China International College Students' "Internet +" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (the "Competition") is to be unveiled on April 9 at Chongqing University, a public research and leading university in Southwest China.

Since its official launch in April 2022, 3.4 million projects, 14.5 million students and 4,554 universities and colleges from 111 countries and regions have registered for the Competition, and the number of participants has exceeded 10 million for the first time.

This year's competition, adhering to the theme of "Dare to Venture, Dare to Create", focuses on the general goal of "more Chinese, more international, more educational, more comprehensive and more innovative". It has become an important carrier for the integrated promotion of education, science and technology and talents, by deeply promoting the integration of vocational education, industry and education, science and education, and thus leads the innovation of higher education in the new era.

The competition brings together world-renowned universities, enterprises and entrepreneurs to serve the "dual circulation" development pattern in which the domestic economic cycle plays a leading role while the international economic cycle remains its extension and support, and build a global innovation and entrepreneurship competition platform.

In addition to Chinese universities, 1,340 schools, 7,944 projects and 25,260 participants from 107 countries and regions registered for the competition. This year has witnessed the 44 percent and 62 percent increase of projects and participants respectively compared to that of 2021. The world's top 100 universities, including Oxford University, Cambridge University, Imperial College of Technology, Harvard University, MIT, Stanford University, Columbia University and National University of Singapore, have registered 2,873 projects, accounting for 37 percent of the total number of international projects.

The competition has become an international brand with high attention and wide participation of university students worldwide, which has powerfully promoted the dialogue on innovation and entrepreneurship across time and space, among university students from different countries, cultures, and colors, and manifested the youthful quality of global cultural public products in the competition.

How do we go into the future? China has sent its invitation to the young people around the world to participate in this innovation and entrepreneurship endeavor. The Competition has provided an important platform for youth to explore the unknown and seize the opportunity to have a dialogue with the future.

