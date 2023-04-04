Multiplier Named Leader in multiple G2 Grid® Spring 2023 Reports and #1 on Momentum Grid

LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier, a leading global employment platform, has won a record number of accolades including being named a Leader in four G2 Grid® reports including Multi-Country Payroll and its Momentum® Grid® in addition to being recognised Easiest Setup & Fastest Implementation.

Multiplier's outstanding recognition from G2 was based on customer satisfaction scores, derived directly from user reviews, and market presence, which includes consideration for seller size and social impact.

This marks the second time that Multiplier has been named a Leader by G2, an indication of the company's growing footprint in the global employment space. Multiplier has also achieved the highest customer satisfaction score of 4.6 out of five in the same category and has ranked #1 in seven other overall categories including Fastest Implementation, Best Support, Easiest Doing Business With, Best Meets Requirements, Easiest to Use, Easiest to Set up and Best ROI.

"We are motivated by the trust and satisfaction Multiplier customers have shown us through this exceptional recognition by G2. Navigating the global employment space can be extremely challenging. From international compliance to local labour laws and policies, it is paramount that a trusted global employment partner like us shows up every day with on-ground expertise, a customer-first mindset, and the belief to drive meaningful impact for our customers and their teams. We are thrilled about this news, and we are now more certain than ever in our ability to empower companies to scale globally confidently." - Sagar Khatri, Co-founder and CEO, Multiplier.

Today, business leaders are increasingly looking to tap into global talent pools to source for the best talent available. However, in a recent study 48% of executives cited that one of the most significant risks to their business achieving its growth targets lies in the talent shortage. This is where Multiplier comes in. Its Employer of Record (EOR) and payroll solution manages different processes across multiple locations in up to 200 currencies, allowing companies to process payroll for overseas employees in a timely and compliant manner. More than that, its Employer of Record (EOR) solutions simplify the employment process by managing the complexities of local labor laws, compliance, employment contracts, benefits, taxes, and more, all wrapped up in an easy-to-use SaaS solution.

Released each quarter, G2's Grid® Reports honour the world's leading software products across hundreds of categories. G2 recognitions are based on customer satisfaction scores, derived directly from user reviews, and market presence, which includes consideration for seller size and social impact.

About Multiplier

Multiplier creates technology that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. We break down barriers by eliminating the complexities of overseas employment, empowering companies to tap into the global talent pool and scale their businesses worldwide. We currently operate in more than 150 countries across the globe. For more information about Multiplier, visit www.usemultiplier.com/

