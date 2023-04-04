Chris Pratt Totally Rewrites the History of Apparel Brand TravisMathew in Newest Campaign

Notable actor and official brand ambassador is (allegedly) fired following its release

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium lifestyle apparel brand TravisMathew debuts its newest campaign with actor and brand ambassador Chris Pratt. In a handful of new spots spanning connected TV and social media, Pratt meanders through various picturesque landscapes opining on the accomplishments of a man named "Travis Mathew," but goes completely off script, thus forcing the brand to "fire" him.

TravisMathew logo (PRNewsfoto/TravisMathew) (PRNewswire)

TravisMathew worked closely with creative partner, Imagine Entertainment and production partner, O Positive Films, to produce a one-of-a-kind campaign led by director Jim Jenkins.

"Our first campaign with Chris was focused on promoting our best-in-class products, what you would likely expect from an apparel campaign. This time around, we wanted to take a little more risk to tell new customers who we are as a brand and really allow Chris to be the humorous on-screen storyteller that he is," TravisMathew Senior Director of Marketing Chris Peterson said. "Working alongside Imagine Entertainment and O Positive Films was incredible in developing this creative. We know that this campaign is a bit unconventional, but feel confident that it will capture the attention of those that see it and bring a new level of awareness to our brand."

"At Imagine we typically focus on long-form branded storytelling, but sometimes we take on projects because, well, they just seem like fun," said Marc Gilbar, President of Brands at Imagine Entertainment. "As fans of Chris Pratt, TravisMathew and absurd brand histories, this was an opportunity we simply couldn't pass up."

The lifestyle brand is riding the momentum of a successful 2022 and capitalizing on how far it has come with a campaign of this magnitude. TravisMathew continues to invest in its relationships with its high-profile brand ambassadors to drive that success. Pratt has been an official ambassador of the brand since November 2021 and sits alongside a robust roster of professional athletes including golfer Jon Rahm, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and NBA star Alex Caruso.

"We pride ourselves on working with ambassadors that not only believe in the quality of our product and vision of our company, but also fit the personality of our brand," TravisMathew CMO Leif Sunderland said. "We're continuing to see positive trends in our business across all channels and we have grown both our online and physical footprints domestically in big ways over the last couple of years. Being able to leverage someone like Chris and his massive cultural relevance has been a great addition to our brand as we enter a new phase of growth."

Pratt's partnership with the brand kicked off with a charity flash sale benefiting Special Olympics, to honor Pratt's position as a Global Ambassador for the organization. The second-year partnership with Pratt will include a Veterans Day Charity Sale coming this November.

While the story of TravisMathew is farfetched, so is the firing of Chris Pratt.

Pratt remains an official brand ambassador with his newest campaign, with spots like "Moon" and "Aaron Turdberry" now streaming across all CTV major programs, YouTube and social platforms.

For more information about the charity sale and partnership with Pratt, visit travismathew.com.

About TravisMathew:

TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle & performance apparel. Using best-in-class fabrications and designs, we are pushing forward a growing market trend toward casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to deliver the perfect fit and a soft, lightweight feel. By offering hundreds of varied, unique designs across monthly new product releases, we are establishing a new standard for the young professional. We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties, and craftsmanship that will get you noticed...but without flash or pretension. As an aspirational brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit www.travismathew.com .

About Imagine Entertainment:

Founded in 1986 by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Imagine Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company telling stories that inspire and empower, and creating unforgettable entertainment experiences of all genres across Imagine Features, Imagine Television Studios, Imagine Documentaries, Imagine Kids+Family, Imagine Brands, and Imagine Audio, as well as the award-winning Jax Media and Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions. Imagine's productions have been honored with more than 60 prestigious awards including 47 Academy Award nominations and 228 Emmy® award nominations. Past productions include the Academy Award Best Picture winner "A Beautiful Mind", as well as Grammy Award Best Film winner "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years."

Recent film productions include "Thirteen Lives" directed by Ron Howard, the hit film "tick, tick…Boom!" directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sacha Jenkin's "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues", Rory Kennedy's "Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari", and the critically acclaimed documentaries "Lucy & Desi" directed by Amy Poehler (Two-time Emmy winner ) and "We Feed People". Prior films include "Get on Up", "Rush", "Frost/Nixon", "American Gangster", "The Da Vinci Code", "Apollo 13", "8 Mile", "Liar, Liar", "Backdraft", and "Parenthood" to name a few. Upcoming productions 'The Beanie Bubble", from Kristen Gore and Damian Kulash; "Candy Cane Lane" starring Eddie Murphy and directed by Reginald Hudlin; the animated feature "The Family Treehorn," and the documentary features "Personality Crisis: One Night Only" directed by Martin Scorsese and "Judy Blume Forever," which premiered at Sundance.

Television productions include "Genius: MLK/X" (Disney+); "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" (Hulu); "Swagger" (Apple); Under the Banner of Heaven (FX); and Jax Media's "Emily in Paris" (Netflix). Documentary productions include "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman", the "Crime Scene" anthology series, The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, The Times Square Killer and The Texas Killing Fields, all of which reached the top #5 globally on Netflix; "Genius: Aretha" (NatGeo); "Julia"; "Paper &Glue"; "Rebuilding Paradise"; and Jigsaw's "Tiger" documentary (HBO), to name a few. Additional television productions include Fox's "Empire"; the "24" franchise; NatGeo's "Genius" anthology series; NBC's "Parenthood" and "Friday Night Lights"; Fox's and Netflix's "Arrested Development"; and HBO's "From the Earth to the Moon", for which Howard and Grazer won the Emmy® for Outstanding Mini-Series.

Grazer and Howard began their collaboration in the early 80's with the hit comedies "Night Shift" and "Splash", and continue to run Imagine Entertainment as executive chairmen.

About O Positive:

Since its launch in 2007, O Positive with its handful of directors has been creating work that gets noticed for brands and agencies around the world. Most recently, David Shane's Apple "Detectives" picked up single and campaign wins at One Show, D&AD, AICP, Cannes and Ciclope, along with an Emmy and DGA nomination. Jim Jenkins' Chevy Silverado "Walter the Cat," also picked up a 2022 Emmy nomination.

O Positive was honored by Cannes Lions with a No. 3 ranking in the Top 10 for the Palme D'Or by the Lions Creativity Report of the Decade. In each year since its inception, O Positive has been included in AdAge/Creativity's Production Company A-List. More highlights of O Positive's award-winning work are the Emmy-nominated and Webby Award-winning "Groundhog Day" Super Bowl commercial for Jeep, directed by Jim Jenkins and featuring Bill Murray, and David Shane's Webby Award-winning short film Typecast, starring the late Michael K. Williams for HBO x The Atlantic.

O Positive has also produced acclaimed short films such as I Can Change, The Board and Playdate. opositivefilms.com

Credits:

Imagine Entertainment

President, Brands – Marc Gilbar

EVP/Producer, Brands – Meredith Kaulfers

Producer, Brands – Tim Wheeler

ECD/Writer – Ian Reichenthal

Writer – Dave Canning

O Positive

Director – Jim Jenkins

EP – Ralph Laucella

UPM – Marc Grill

Producer – Devon Clark

DP – Gyula Pados

MackCut

Editor – Gavin Cutler

Assistant Editor – Louisa Phillips

Executive Producer – Gina Pagano

Flame Artist – Joseph Miller

Colorist – Steve Picano

Mixer – Sam Shaffer

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TravisMathew