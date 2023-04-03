Monte Nido Houston Now Open to Treat Adults with Eating Disorders

Location represents Monte Nido & Affiliates' second residential treatment program in Texas

HOUSTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder platforms in the country, today announces the opening of Monte Nido Houston, located in Conroe, Texas, just north of Houston. This residential eating disorder center provides care for adult females with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise addiction.

"Eating disorders can happen to anyone – any gender, any race or ethnicity, and importantly, any age," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "That's why our goal is to help make treatment more accessible by expanding care for people in pursuit of recovery."

Treatment at Monte Nido Houston provides high levels of medical and psychiatric care, with 24-hour nursing, in the comfort of a home setting. While using evidence-based approaches, the program focuses on the restoration of physiological and nutritional balance, implementation of healthy eating and exercise routines, elimination of harmful behaviors and development of motivation and engagement.

"Our programs are designed around the belief in a person's ability to become fully recovered," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates.

"This program allows us to provide more people in the Houston area with the tools, skills and support they need to achieve full recovery."

Monte Nido Houston is the second Monte Nido & Affiliates program in the state of Texas, complementing Clementine Houston, a residential program that treats adolescents.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's largest and leading eating disorder platforms, offering inpatient, residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates programs in fifteen states, with inpatient and residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

