Mazda Reports March Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 34,778 vehicles, an increase of 5.3 percent compared to March 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 88,384 vehicles; an increase of 7.4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in March, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 5.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,309 vehicles in March, an increase of 20 percent compared to March 2022.
Sales Highlights
- Best-ever sales of CX-50 with 4,010 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever March sales of CX-30 with 6,779 vehicles sold.
- 2nd best-ever March sales of CX-5 with 16,612 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported March sales of 5,470 vehicles, a decrease of 5.9 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales total 11,326 vehicles; a decrease of 12.3 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 7,105 vehicles, an increase of 83.2 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 19,264 vehicles; an increase of 69.6 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
March
March
YOY %
% MTD
March
March
YOY %
% MTD
2023
2022
Change
DSR
2023
2022
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,872
3,053
(5.9) %
(5.9) %
7,295
9,492
(23.1) %
(23.1) %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,182
1,050
12.6 %
12.6 %
3778
3,704
2.0 %
2.0 %
Mazda 3 HB
1,690
2,003
(15.6) %
(15.6) %
3517
5,788
(39.2) %
(39.2) %
Mazda6
0
14
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
0
325
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
MX-5 Miata
1,083
663
63.3 %
63.3 %
2,590
1,605
61.4 %
61.4 %
MX-5
583
162
259.9 %
259.9 %
1343
524
156.3 %
156.3 %
MXR
500
501
(0.2) %
(0.2) %
1247
1,081
15.4 %
15.4 %
CX-3
-
0
-
-
-
0
-
-
CX-30
6,779
3,343
102.8 %
102.8 %
19870
9,494
109.3 %
109.3 %
CX-5
16,612
21,645
(23.3) %
(23.3) %
38727
50,653
(23.5) %
(23.5) %
CX-9
3,151
4,148
(24.0) %
(24.0) %
9836
10,463
(6.0) %
(6.0) %
CX-50
4,010
56
7060.7 %
7060.7 %
9764
56
17335.7 %
17335.7 %
MX-30
4
101
(96.0) %
(96.0) %
15
180
(91.7) %
(91.7) %
C90
252
0
-
-
269
0
-
-
C9P
15
0
-
-
18
0
-
-
CARS
3,955
3,730
6.0 %
6.0 %
9,885
11,422
(13.5) %
(13.5) %
TRUCKS
30,823
29,293
5.2 %
5.2 %
78,499
70,846
10.8 %
10.8 %
TOTAL
34,778
33,023
5.3 %
5.3 %
88,384
82,268
7.4 %
7.4 %
*Selling Days
27
27
75
75
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations