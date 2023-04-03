Intuitive Health Announces Partnership with Premier ER & Urgent Care

The partnership will provide continued care across local Central Texas communities.

PLANO, Texas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuitive Health (Intuitive) today announced the acquisition of Premier ER & Urgent Care (Premier), a Texas-based hybrid emergency room (ER) and urgent care clinic with four locations in San Marcos, Temple, Waco, and Woodway, Texas. The partnership expands Intuitive's footprint to 23 hybrid emergency and urgent care locations.

"Our mission at Premier ER & Urgent Care continues to be to provide our communities with high-quality, cost-efficient medical care at their convenience," said Premier Chief Executive Officer Dr. John Hamilton. "We're proud to partner with the Intuitive team and look forward to our work together as we strive to improve health for everyone in our community."

"Premier's dual model of ER and Urgent Care facilities will continue to offer excellent care and a commitment to local medical services," said Thom Herrmann, Chief Executive Officer of Intuitive. "Intuitive is dedicated to prioritizing patients' needs through transparency, quality, and affordability, and this partnership will help build on our promise to provide the best accessible and convenient outpatient services."

The acquisition of Premier is Intuitive's second acquisition since 2015. This partnership continues Intuitive's hybrid ER and urgent care strategy that provides one convenient consumer health-based location for both emergency and urgent care services and eliminates the guesswork for patients unsure of where to go for care. The unique care model creates cost-effective ways for patients to receive unscheduled care. Beyond its home state of Texas, Intuitive has a growing network of sites outside of Texas in collaboration with health system partners to extend its differentiated care delivery model to patients nationwide.

Intuitive Health is a partner company of Altamont Capital Partners, a private investment firm. The partnership was supported by Stellus Capital Management and City National Bank, with Ropes & Gray serving as Intuitive's legal counsel.

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail health care facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health operates in partnership with leading health systems across the country including in the states of Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Delaware, Kentucky, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arizona, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions of dollars in unnecessary emergency care spend. The Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered health care systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.

Premier ER & Urgent Care is a comprehensive solution to unscheduled care. By combining our ER and Urgent Care, we've created a cost-effective way to receive care with little-to-no wait. We provide the best care at our fully-staffed facilities with experienced doctors, providers, nurses, radiology techs, and support staff. We're proud to operate across Texas. Learn more at https://premier.care.

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $4.3 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential.

