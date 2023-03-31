LEO A DALY recognized for innovation and leadership in sustainable design

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Federal Sustainability Plan grows more ambitious and major cities declare aggressive carbon-neutral pledges, LEO A DALY leads the way in innovating award-winning sustainable design across the federal and public market sector.

The global architecture and engineering firm was named the 2022-2023 SAME Grand Design Award recipient for the General John W. Vessey Readiness Center, which serves as the Minnesota Army National Guard Division Headquarters . Representing the highest honor for a project designed for a SAME partner agency worldwide, the award recognizes the center as one of the decade's best works of federal architecture. The high-performing, LEED Gold Certified facility was designed to meet rigorous sustainability standards, established with the U.S. Army and Department of Defense, facilitate mission accomplishment and maintain cost effectiveness. Achievements include:

Preserving the natural environment and habitat through an integrated system of building and site features that align with IPCC recommendations

Reducing energy costs by 51%, with 14% of total costs offset by on-site renewable energy

Enhancing the human experience with interiors designed for flexibility, connection and wellbeing

"It's always our goal to put people and planet first," said LEO A DALY President Steven A. Lichtenberger, AIA. "We partner with clients to find innovative solutions that add value while advancing environmental stewardship. Together, we make breakthroughs every day."

Another testament to the firm's dedication to sustainability is 20 Mass, opening in June 2023 and slated to be LEED Gold. Located in Capitol Hill, this mixed-use facility advances green, health-oriented, tech-forward design. Features include advanced air purification systems, 10-story natural-light atriums and public Wi-Fi.

"Embodying our firm's commitment to AIA 2030, AIA Materials Pledge and SE 2050, the 20 Mass building is designed to minimize emissions while maximizing energy efficiency and wellbeing," said Irena Savakova, RIBA, global design principal at LEO A DALY.

About LEO A DALY: LEO A DALY is a leader in holistic, high-performance design, specializing in planning, architecture, engineering and interior design. Since 1915, the firm's unyielding focus on design excellence has resulted in exceptional spaces that enhance and enrich the human experience. The firm's award-winning, diverse portfolio includes projects in a wide range of markets in more than 91 countries, all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.leoadaly.com.

