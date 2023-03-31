UNION, N.J., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: BBBY) Spring is officially here and with the warming weather and blooming flowers comes countless opportunities to entertain and create memorable moments with friends and loved ones. Shop Bed Bath & Beyond for everything needed to host a brunch, Easter luncheon or Passover Seder and buybuy BABY for special outfits, toys and more, to make magical memories.

Find Everything You Need for Spring Gatherings and Celebrations at Bed Bath & Beyond® and buybuy BABY®. (PRNewswire)

Find everything you need for spring gatherings and celebrations at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY.

Set the Scene

Welcome spring, and your guests, in style with Bed Bath & Beyond exclusive items like the colorfully festive H for Happy™ Happy Spring Door Mat. Swapping out a throw pillow or blanket and adding a vase of fresh flowers is an easy way to refresh a room. Add a pop of color and play into the scenes of the season with a H for Happy 16-Inch Easter Egg Decorative Wreath and H for Happy 72-Inch Bunny Tassel Easter Banner.

A beautifully presented spring table is another great way to wow friends and loved ones. Choose a pastel tablecloth like the Everhome™ Gingham Tablecloth, or for a more subtle spring look, a seasonal table runner like the Everhome Embroidered Bunny Table Runner. Add some finishing touches like fresh flowers, place cards and votive or taper candles.

Guests eat with their eyes! Try displaying deviled eggs in the Our Table™ Simply White Egg Platter and show off that carrot cake with the Our Table Simply White Cake Stand. Don't forget to double check there is serveware for all the dishes – and if not, quickly place a Buy Online Pick-up in Store or Same Day Delivery order, which make shopping fast and convenient.

Prepare to host a Passover Seder by setting up the Smarty Had A Party Seder Plate. Make sure there's enough wine glasses to go around, such as the Luigi Bormioli Crescendo SON.hyx® Bordeaux Wine Glasses, or choose a colorful, stemless option like the Riedel® Happy O Wine Tumblers.

Build the Perfect Easter Basket

Create the perfect Easter surprise for your little ones. Get a basket to hold treats, like this on-theme H for Happy Easter Bunny Ears Basket, and fill it with a few small gifts. From books like "You're My Little Honey Bunny" or "The Velveteen Rabbit" and something for their next milestone like baby's favorite Sophie la girafe® Teething Toy or an age-appropriate toy or two like Crayola® 8-Count Washable Crayons, Little Kids® Fubbles™ Bubble Wands or Magic Years® 5-Piece Easter Finger Puppet Set there are plenty of items perfect for including in this year's basket.

When taking photos, don't forget an adorable outfit! Spring pajamas like Burt's Bees Baby® Lil Hatchlings Footed Pajamas are perfect for the youngest members of the family. Commemorate their first Easter with Baby Starters® Easter 4-Piece Set or Willow & Wyatt 3-Piece Easter Bunny Set, or browse the buybuy BABY website for the perfect spring outfit.

Hop-portunities to Save

Bed Bath & Beyond's free Welcome Rewards® program offers customers the opportunity to earn points on every item purchased, with no exclusions. For greater savings, customers can join Welcome Rewards+ for only $29 per year and receive 20 percent off their purchase every time (exclusions may apply), free standard shipping and earn five times the points. Welcome Rewards members can earn and redeem points in-store, through the app or online at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY. For added convenience, shoppers can pick up purchases via the Buy Online Pick-up in Store or Curbside option or use the Same Day Delivery service.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise primarily in the Home and Baby markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.