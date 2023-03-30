X Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company" or "we"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Operational Highlights



Three Months

Ended December

31, 2021 Three Months

Ended September

30, 2022 Three Months

Ended December

31, 2022



Twelve Months

Ended December

31, 2021 Twelve Months

Ended December

31, 2022



QoQ YoY YoY Total loan facilitation

amount (RMB in million) 13,084 19,825 21,700 9.5 % 65.9 % 51,859 73,655 42.0 % Number of active

borrowers 710,048 1,415,059 1,370,496 (3.1 %) 93.0 % 2,371,537 3,326,774 40.3 %

The total loan amount facilitated and originated [1] in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB21,700 million , representing an increase of 65.9% from RMB13,084 million in the same period of 2021.

The total loan amount facilitated and originated in 2022 was RMB73,655 million , representing an increase of 42.0% from RMB51,859 million in 2021.

Total number of active borrowers [2] was 1,370,496 in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 93.0% from 710,048 in the same period of 2021.

Total number of active borrowers was 3,326,774 in 2022, representing an increase of 40.3% from 2,371,537 in 2021.



As of December 31,

2021 As of September 30,

2022 As of December 31,

2022 Total outstanding loan balance (RMB in million) 24,912 33,789 37,992 Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past

due for 31-60 days 1.48 % 0.77 % 1.02 % Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past

due for 91-180 days 2.62 % 2.22 % 1.93 %

The total outstanding loan balance [3] as of December 31, 2022 was RMB37,992 million , compared with RMB24,912 million as of December 31, 2021 .

The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 31-60 days [4] as of December 31, 2022 was 1.02%, compared with 1.48% as of December 31, 2021 .

The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 91-180 days[5] as of December 31, 2022 was 1.93%, compared with 2.62% as of December 31, 2021 .

[1] Represents the total amount of loans that the Company facilitated and originated during the relevant period. [2] Represents borrowers who made at least one transaction on the Company's platform during the relevant period. [3] Represents the total amount of loans outstanding for loans that the Company facilitated and originated at the end of the relevant period. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are charged-off and are excluded in the outstanding loan balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loan. As Xiaoying Housing Loan is a secured loan product and the Company is entitled to payment by exercising its rights to the collateral, the Company does not exclude Xiaoying Housing loan delinquent for more than 60 days in the outstanding loan balance. [4] Represents the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that were 31 to 60 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are charged-off and excluded in the calculation of delinquency rate by balance. Xiaoying Housing Loan was launched in 2015 and ceased in 2019, and all the outstanding loan balance of housing loan as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 were overdue more than 60 days. To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable, the Company excludes Xiaoying Housing Loan in the calculation of delinquency rate. [5] To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable to the peers, the Company also defines the delinquency rate as the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that were 91 to 180 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for the loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Loans that are delinquent for more than 180 days are excluded in the calculation of delinquency rate by balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loan. All the outstanding loan balance of housing loan as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 were overdue more than 180 days. To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable, the Company excludes Xiaoying Housing Loan in the calculation of delinquency rate.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2021 2022 2022 YoY

RMB RMB USD

Total net revenue 823,398 955,640 138,554 16.1 % Total operating costs and expenses (511,824) (681,687) (98,836) 33.2 % Income from operations 311,574 273,953 39,718 (12.1 %) Net income 145,521 274,639 39,816 88.7 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income 182,950 277,939 40,294 51.9 %









Net income per ADS—basic 2.64 5.28 0.77 100.0 % Net income per ADS—diluted 2.58 5.16 0.75 100.0 %









Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—basic 3.30 5.34 0.77 61.8 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—diluted 3.24 5.22 0.76 61.1 %

Total net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB955.6 million ( US$138.6 million ), representing an increase of 16.1% from RMB823.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB274.0 million ( US$39.7 million ), compared with RMB311.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB274.6 million ( US$39.8 million ), compared with RMB145.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP [6] adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB277.9 million ( US$40.3 million ), compared with RMB183.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") [7] in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB5.28 (US$0.77) and RMB5.16 (US$0.75) , compared with RMB2.64 and RMB2.58 , respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and adjusted diluted ADS in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB5.34 (US$0.77) and RMB5.22 (US$0.76) , compared with RMB3.30 and RMB3.24 , respectively, in the same period of 2021.

[6] The Company uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, and (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments and impairment losses on long-term investments. For more information on non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [7] Each American depositary share ("ADS") represents six Class A ordinary shares. On November 19, 2020, a ratio change that has the same effect as a 1-for-3 reverse ADS split took effect, and as a result, one ADS currently represents six Class A ordinary shares.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2021 2022 2022 YoY

RMB RMB USD

Total net revenue 3,626,465 3,562,950 516,579 (1.8 %) Total operating costs and expenses (2,315,422) (2,480,657) (359,663) 7.1 % Income from operations 1,311,043 1,082,293 156,916 (17.4 %) Net income 825,407 811,995 117,727 (1.6 %) Non-GAAP adjusted net income 913,842 873,658 126,667 (4.4 %)









Net income per ADS—basic 15.06 15.42 2.24 2.4 % Net income per ADS—diluted 14.70 15.12 2.19 2.9 %









Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—basic 16.68 16.56 2.40 (0.7 %) Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—diluted 16.26 16.26 2.36 0.0 %

Total net revenue in 2022 was RMB3,563.0 million ( US$516.6 million ), representing a decrease of 1.8% from RMB3,626.5 million in 2021.

Income from operations in 2022 was RMB1,082.3 million ( US$156.9 million ), compared with RMB1,311.0 million in 2021.

Net income in 2022 was RMB812.0 million ( US$117.7 million ), compared with RMB825.4 million in 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income in 2022 was RMB873.7 million ( US$126.7 million ), compared with RMB913.8 million in 2021.

Net income per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") in 2022 was RMB15.42 (US$2.24) and RMB15.12 (US$2.19) , compared with RMB15.06 and RMB14.70 , respectively, in 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and adjusted diluted ADS in 2022 was RMB16.56 (US$2.40) and RMB16.26 (US$2.36) , compared with RMB16.68 and RMB16.26 , respectively, in 2021.

Mr. Justin Tang, the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased to end the year with another solid quarter. The loan facilitation amount in the fourth quarter of 2022 exceeded our guidance and our total net revenue grew rapidly, increasing on both an annual and quarterly basis. Despite the very challenging environment in the midst of the COVID-19 resurgence throughout the year, we achieved a 42% increase in the loan facilitation amount in 2022 and maintained our asset quality at historical high levels. This further demonstrates the resilience of our business model, especially during challenging times, and confirms that we are on the right track for sustainable growth thanks to strong execution by our team and continuous optimization of our risk control system."

"With the end of the strict COVID control policy and the reopening of China in December last year, the country's focus has shifted back to stimulating economic growth. We believe that domestic consumption will play an important role in driving China's economic growth this year and, so far in the first quarter, we have seen a recovery in consumer sentiment. In addition, small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") are expected to receive more support from the government to drive their business recovery and future growth. All of these factors will benefit the overall personal finance market in China, where our business is rooted."

"On the regulatory side, according to the central bank, Ant Group and 13 other platform companies have basically completed business rectification under the government's guidance and supervision, and regulators will continue to promote the healthy development of the platform economy. While we believe that the overall regulatory environment will be broadly stable this year, we will closely monitor and adapt quickly to any policy changes, and ensure compliance in our operations as always."

"In conclusion, we are cautiously optimistic about the outlook for this year and expect continued rapid growth in our loan facilitation amount and expansion in both our top and bottom lines."

Mr. Kent Li, President of the Company, added, "During the fourth quarter, our total loan amount facilitated and originated reached RMB21.7 billion, up 65.9% year-over-year and 9.5% quarter-over-quarter, bringing our total loan amount for the full year to RMB73.7 billion. Our premium borrower base remained stable and we continued to improve asset quality by leveraging our data-driven and technology-empowered risk control system. Our delinquency rate for all outstanding loans past due for 31-60 days decreased to 1.02% as of the end of December 2022 from 1.48% a year ago. In addition, we have continued to strengthen collaborations with our institutional funding partners, and with more credit lines provided by them since the fourth quarter, we see further opportunities to optimize our funding costs and improve operational efficiency."

Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "We were pleased to resume year-over-year top line growth in the fourth quarter. Total net revenue was RMB955.6 million, up 16.1% year-over-year and 6.8% quarter-over-quarter. We have also significantly improved our bottom line on both an annual and quarterly basis. Net income for the quarter was RMB274.6 million, up 88.7% year-over-year and 29.7% quarter-over-quarter. Despite macro headwinds in 2022, we remained confident in our prospects and continued our efforts to reward our shareholders. Through an expanded share repurchase program, we repurchased a total of 266,882 ADSs and 46,487,276 Class A ordinary shares in 2022, which will be accretive to earnings per share in 2023 as certain shares will be canceled or held as treasury shares during the year. In 2023, we will continue to execute our share repurchase plan, which will further enhance shareholders' value. With a stabilized regulatory environment and a gradual post-pandemic economic recovery, we expect revenue growth to accelerate and earnings to improve in line with top line growth. Looking ahead, we remain committed to returning value to our shareholders while maintaining sustainable business growth with healthy fundamentals, a proven strategy and strong execution capabilities."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 16.1% to RMB955.6 million (US$138.6 million) from RMB823.4 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in the total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2021.



Three Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2021 2022 YoY

RMB % of Revenue RMB % of Revenue

Loan facilitation service 487,774 59.2 % 562,137 58.8 % 15.2 % Post-origination service 94,767 11.5 % 106,777 11.2 % 12.7 % Financing income 219,094 26.6 % 248,639 26.0 % 13.5 % Other revenue 21,763 2.7 % 38,087 4.0 % 75.0 % Total net revenue 823,398 100.0 % 955,640 100.0 % 16.1 %

Loan facilitation service fees in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 15.2% to RMB562.1 million (US$81.5 million) from RMB487.8 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in the total loan amount facilitated this quarter compared with the same period of 2021.

Post-origination service fees in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 12.7% to RMB106.8 million (US$15.5 million) from RMB94.8 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated in the previous quarters. Revenues from post-origination services are recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the underlying loans as the services are being provided.

Financing income in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 13.5% to RMB248.6 million (US$36.0 million) from RMB219.1 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances compared with the same period of 2021.

Other revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 75.0% to RMB38.1 million (US$5.5 million), compared with RMB21.8 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in referral service fee for introducing borrowers to other platforms.

Origination and servicing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 52.6% to RMB588.7 million (US$85.4 million) from RMB385.8 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in commission fees resulting from the increase in total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2021.

Reversal of provision for accounts receivable and contract assets in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB25.6 million (US$3.7 million), compared with provision for accounts receivable and contract assets of RMB19.5 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the average estimated default rate which reflects an improvement in the credit quality of customers due to the Company's comprehensive risk management capabilities and stringent assessment criteria compared with the same period of 2021 .

Provision for loans receivable in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB75.4 million (US$10.9 million), compared with RMB40.3 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in loans receivable held by the Company as a result of the increase in total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2021.

Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB274.0 million (US$39.7 million), compared with RMB311.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Income before income taxes and loss from equity in affiliates in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB382.5 million (US$55.5 million), compared with income before income taxes and loss from equity in affiliates of RMB301.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB75.0 million (US$10.9 million), compared with RMB154.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB274.6 million (US$39.8 million), compared with RMB145.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB277.9 million (US$40.3 million), compared with RMB183.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income per basic and diluted ADS in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB5.28 (US$0.77), and RMB5.16 (US$0.75), compared with RMB2.64 and RMB2.58, respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and diluted ADS in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB5.34 (US$0.77), and RMB5.22 (US$0.76), compared with RMB3.30 and RMB3.24 respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents was RMB602.3 million (US$87.3 million) as of December 31, 2022, compared with RMB653.7 million as of September 30, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenue in 2022 decreased by 1.8% to RMB3,563.0 million (US$516.6 million) from RMB3,626.5 million in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in average total borrowing cost of the borrowers; and also partially offset by an increase in the total loan amount facilitated and originated this year compared with 2021.



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2021 2022 YoY

RMB % of Revenue RMB % of Revenue

Loan facilitation service 2,545,593 70.2 % 2,044,344 57.4 % (19.7 %) Post-origination service 315,590 8.7 % 372,451 10.5 % 18.0 % Financing income 671,901 18.5 % 966,277 27.1 % 43.8 % Other revenue 93,381 2.6 % 179,878 5.0 % 92.6 % Total net revenue 3,626,465 100.0 % 3,562,950 100.0 % (1.8 %)

Loan facilitation service fees in 2022 decreased by 19.7% to RMB2,044.3 million (US$296.4 million) from RMB2,545.6 million in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in average total borrowing cost of the borrowers; and also partially offset by an increase in the total loan amount facilitated this year compared with 2021.

Post-origination service fees in 2022 increased by 18.0% to RMB372.5 million (US$54.0 million) from RMB315.6 million in 2021, primarily due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated during the year. Revenues from post-origination services are recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the underlying loans as the services are being provided.

Financing income in 2022 increased by 43.8% to RMB966.3 million (US$140.1 million) from RMB671.9 million in 2021, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances compared with 2021.

Other revenue in 2022 increased by 92.6% to RMB179.9 million (US$26.1 million), compared with RMB93.4 million in 2021, primarily due to an increase in referral service fee for introducing borrowers to other platforms and an increase in technology service fees received for providing assistant technology development services.

Origination and servicing expenses in 2022 increased by 8.3% to RMB2,126.7 million (US$308.3 million) from RMB1,963.0 million in 2021, primarily due to the following factors: (i) an increase in commission fees resulting from the increase in total loan amount facilitated and originated this year, (ii) an increase in interest expenses as a result of an increase in payable to institutional funding partners and investors, and (iii) partially offset by a decrease in insurance fee paid to insurance company.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets in 2022 was RMB21.8 million (US$3.2 million), compared with RMB77.2 million in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the average estimated default rate which reflects an improvement in the credit quality of customers due to the Company's comprehensive risk management capabilities and stringent assessment criteria compared with 2021.

Provision for loans receivable in 2022 was RMB158.6 million (US$23.0 million), compared with RMB76.0 million in 2021, primarily due to an increase in loans receivable held by the Company as a result of the increase in the total loan amount facilitated and originated this year compared with 2021.

Income from operations in 2022 was RMB1,082.3 million (US$156.9 million), compared with RMB1,311.0 million in 2021.

Income before income taxes and loss from equity in affiliates in 2022 was RMB1,223.5 million (US$177.4 million), compared with income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates of RMB1,190.8 million in 2021.

Income tax expense in 2022 was RMB389.4 million (US$56.5 million), compared with RMB368.7 million in 2021.

Net income in 2022 was RMB812.0 million (US$117.7 million), compared with RMB825.4 million in 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income in 2022 was RMB873.7 million (US$126.7 million), compared with RMB913.8 million in 2021.

Net income per basic and diluted ADS in 2022 was RMB15.42 (US$2.24), and RMB15.12 (US$2.19), compared with RMB15.06 and RMB14.70, respectively, in 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and diluted ADS in 2022 was RMB16.56 (US$2.40), and RMB16.26 (US$2.36), compared with RMB16.68 and RMB16.26 respectively, in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents was RMB602.3 million (US$87.3 million) as of December 31, 2022, compared with RMB584.8 million as of December 31, 2021.

Share Repurchase Plan

On November 16, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors authorized to increase its share repurchase program to US$30 million from US$20 million, effective through September 2023. In the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 48,704 ADSs and 18,285,504 Class A ordinary shares (representing 3,096,288 ADSs) or 6.4% of total outstanding shares for a total consideration of US$7.6 million.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 266,882 ADSs and 46,487,276 Class A ordinary shares (representing 8,014,761 ADSs) or 16.5% of total outstanding shares for a total consideration of US$21.1 million.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated to be between RMB23.8 billion and RMB24.8 billion.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance and help investors to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We also believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

We use in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income, (ii) adjusted net income per basic ADS, and (iii) adjusted net income per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments and impairment losses on long-term investments. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

X Financial Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2022

RMB RMB USD ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents 584,762 602,271 87,321 Restricted cash 407,276 404,689 58,674 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 747,480 1,161,912 168,461 Loans receivable from Xiaoying Credit Loans and other loans, net 2,484,073 3,810,393 552,455 Loans at fair value 389,679 120,280 17,439 Deposits to institutional cooperators, net 1,500,407 1,770,317 256,672 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 213,127 71,082 10,306 Financial guarantee derivative 11,817 - - Deferred tax assets, net 274,869 88,428 12,821 Long-term investments 560,038 495,995 71,913 Property and equipment, net 6,188 5,861 850 Intangible assets, net 36,817 36,550 5,299 Loan receivable from Xiaoying Housing Loans, net 12,083 10,061 1,459 Financial investments 82,844 192,620 27,927 Other non-current assets 31,277 67,204 9,744 TOTAL ASSETS 7,342,737 8,837,663 1,281,341







LIABILITIES





Payable to investors and institutional funding partners at amortized cost 1,487,379 2,627,910 381,011 Payable to investors at fair value 462,714 141,289 20,485 Financial guarantee derivative 565,953 107,890 15,643 Short-term borrowings 166,500 70,209 10,179 Accrued payroll and welfare 44,605 63,681 9,233 Other tax payable 219,544 255,691 37,072 Income tax payable 117,148 270,089 39,159 Deposit payable to channel cooperators 21,012 19,700 2,856 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 268,967 476,035 69,019 Other non-current liabilities 12,019 51,193 7,422 Deferred tax liabilities - 722 105 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,365,841 4,084,409 592,184







Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Common shares 207 207 30 Treasury stock - (124,597) (18,065) Additional paid-in capital 3,159,523 3,191,194 462,680 Retained earnings 810,856 1,622,851 235,291 Other comprehensive income 6,310 63,599 9,221 Total X Financial shareholders' equity 3,976,896 4,753,254 689,157 Non-controlling interests - - - TOTAL EQUITY 3,976,896 4,753,254 689,157







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 7,342,737 8,837,663 1,281,341

X Financial Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2021 2022 2022

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB USD Net revenues













Loan facilitation service 487,774 562,137 81,502

2,545,593 2,044,344 296,402 Post-origination service 94,767 106,777 15,481

315,590 372,451 54,000 Financing income 219,094 248,639 36,049

671,901 966,277 140,097 Other revenue 21,763 38,087 5,522

93,381 179,878 26,080 Total net revenue 823,398 955,640 138,554

3,626,465 3,562,950 516,579















Operating costs and expenses:













Origination and servicing 385,797 588,730 85,358

1,963,006 2,126,742 308,349 General and administrative 62,208 42,445 6,154

187,859 171,524 24,869 Sales and marketing 5,318 2,497 362

20,830 15,448 2,240 (Reversal of) provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 19,529 (25,550) (3,704)

77,248 21,836 3,166 Provision for loans receivable 40,322 75,396 10,931

76,017 158,576 22,992 Reversal of provision for contingent guarantee liabilities - - -

(24) (14,000) (2,030) (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on deposits to institutional cooperators (509) (1,831) (265)

(8,291) 1,296 188 Reversal of provision for credit losses for other financial assets (841) - -

(1,223) (765) (111) Total operating costs and expenses 511,824 681,687 98,836

2,315,422 2,480,657 359,663



-









Income from operations 311,574 273,953 39,718

1,311,043 1,082,293 156,916 Interest income, net 3,720 396 57

19,709 3,756 545 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 3,907 6,175 895

5,147 (19,963) (2,894) Income from financial investments - 28,702 4,161

- 20,900 3,030 Impairment losses on financial investments - - -

- (8,875) (1,287) Impairment losses on long-term investments - (26,866) (3,895)

- (26,866) (3,895) Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated Trusts (7,158) 209 30

(7,267) (6,168) (894) Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative (26,681) 91,380 13,249

(170,339) 137,654 19,958 Other income, net 15,761 8,590 1,245

32,506 40,724 5,904















Income before income taxes and gain (loss) from equity in affiliates 301,123 382,539 55,460

1,190,799 1,223,455 177,383















Income tax expense (154,169) (74,977) (10,871)

(368,734) (389,358) (56,452) Gain (loss) from equity in affiliates, net of tax (1,433) (32,923) (4,773)

3,342 (22,102) (3,204) Net income 145,521 274,639 39,816

825,407 811,995 117,727 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders 145,521 274,639 39,816

825,407 811,995 117,727















Net income 145,521 274,639 39,816

825,407 811,995 117,727 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:













Gain from equity in affiliates - 39 6

- 204 30 Foreign currency translation adjustments (10,234) (12,887) (1,868)

(14,749) 57,085 8,277 Comprehensive income 135,287 261,791 37,954

810,658 869,284 126,034 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders 135,287 261,791 37,954

810,658 869,284 126,034















Net income per share—basic 0.44 0.88 0.13

2.51 2.57 0.37 Net income per share—diluted 0.43 0.86 0.12

2.45 2.52 0.37















Net income per ADS—basic 2.64 5.28 0.77

15.06 15.42 2.24 Net income per ADS—diluted 2.58 5.16 0.75

14.70 15.12 2.19















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 330,853,651 311,832,013 311,832,013

329,230,273 316,444,826 316,444,826 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 338,504,460 317,710,296 317,710,296

336,881,082 322,403,387 322,403,387

X Financial Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2021 2022 2022

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB USD GAAP net income 145,521 274,639 39,816

825,407 811,995 117,727 Less: Income from financial investments (net of tax of nil) - 28,702 4,161

- 20,900 3,030 Less: Impairment losses on financial investments (net of tax of nil) - - -

- (8,875) (1,287) Less: Impairment losses on long-term investments (net of tax) - (20,150) (2,921)

- (20,150) (2,921) Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil) 37,429 11,852 1,718

88,435 53,538 7,762 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 182,950 277,939 40,294

913,842 873,658 126,667















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—basic 0.55 0.89 0.13

2.78 2.76 0.40 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—diluted 0.54 0.87 0.13

2.71 2.71 0.39















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—basic 3.30 5.34 0.77

16.68 16.56 2.40 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—diluted 3.24 5.22 0.76

16.26 16.26 2.36















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 330,853,651 311,832,013 311,832,013

329,230,273 316,444,826 316,444,826 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 338,504,460 317,710,296 317,710,296

336,881,082 322,403,387 322,403,387

