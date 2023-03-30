JW MARRIOTT MAKES DAZZLING DEBUT ON SOUTH KOREA'S ISLAND OF NATURAL WONDERS WITH OPENING OF JW MARRIOTT JEJU RESORT & SPA

Resort's Breathtaking Design Takes Inspiration From Traditional Island Life, Inviting Guests To Be Nourished And Revitalized In Body, Mind, and Spirit

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa in Seogwipo, Jeju. Perched on a cliffside overlooking the stunning volcanic coastlines of the island, the new resort is a haven designed to let guests focus on being mindful and present, creating experiences that nourish the body and spirit while respecting and celebrating the magnificence of its natural surroundings.

"We are delighted to introduce the JW Marriott brand to Jeju island, one of South Korea's most beautiful holiday destinations with its unique culture, history and traditions, as well as its spectacular UNESCO World heritage-listed natural attractions," said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa is an architectural masterpiece that exists in harmonious balance with its natural surroundings, and we are confident that this new opening will set a new benchmark for luxury resort offerings in the country."

JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa is a beautiful fusion of nature and design. Its surroundings are directly connected to Route 7 of the island's famous Olle Trail, a walking path that follows the coastline for approximately 17.7 kilometers, overlooking endless stretches of blue ocean and nearby Beomseom island. Jeju island is home to several UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Hallasan Mountain Natural Reserve, Geomunoreum Lava Tube System, Seongsan Ilchulbong Tuff Cone, and the Getbol Tidal Flats. The island is a one-hour flight from Seoul, and the resort is an hour's drive from Jeju International Airport.

A Harmonious Fusion of Nature and Architecture

The resort's remarkable design is by luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley, who took inspiration from the raw natural beauty of Jeju and its farming and fishing traditions to bring the JW Marriott brand philosophy to life. The landscaping is a harmonious fusion of nature and architecture, representing a Jeju island farm complete with low lava stone walls, cabbage fields, and mustard flowers that bloom in springtime in a sea of yellow, a lucky color in Korea. Bensley used gray, black and white to represent the volcanic landscapes of Jeju, contrasting these colors with the abundant use of yellow throughout the resort. The palettes complement the exquisite hardwood furniture, creating the perfect backdrop for guests to enjoy the resort's luxury service and amenities.

JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa offers 197 guest rooms including 28 Suites, all appointed in natural wood and warm tones. The standard 45-square-meter Deluxe Rooms feature separate powder rooms, and the Suites are a spacious 92 square meters. Selected rooms have large marble bathtubs for two, ideal for a relaxing soak while taking in the stunning panoramas.

Nourishing Cuisine with Local Ingredients and Inspirations

Guests will find balance through five carefully curated culinary experiences that are inspiring and rejuvenating. A tempting selection of dining options awaits guests at the resort, from a traditional black pork barbecue to indulgent daily brunches. With views overlooking the ocean, Island Kitchen is an all-day dining restaurant that showcases ingredients from Jeju and beyond, including yellowtail tuna, Jeju black pork, and locally produced vegetables. Its signature brunch, featuring a diverse buffet and dishes served directly to the table, is available daily from 7:00 AM to 2:30 PM to suit individual guests' preferred schedules. Brunch starts with unlimited champagne, and premium caviar is served upon seating, complemented with coffees developed in collaboration with local roasteries.

The hotel's signature BBQ and rotisserie restaurant, The Flying Hog, features a wood-fired oven in which Jeju black pork and beef are slow-roasted to perfection. For guests who wish to explore Jeju's local dishes, Yeoumul is a Jeju-style omakase restaurant, featuring seasonal ingredients and fresh seafood harvested by the island's local female divers called Haenyeo. The Lounge, with its resident coffee master, welcomes guests with specialty coffees and a high tea set with special savory menu items featuring locally produced lemons, carrots, and green barley from Gapado and peanuts from Udo. Outdoors on the terrace of The Lounge, "Romantic Sunset" is a relaxing space where guests can sip cocktails and be enthralled by breathtaking sunset views over the ocean. At the hotel's poolside, Bar Botan is a place for sitting back, relaxing with a local beer, and sampling signature menu items of Lobster Tartine and Jeju Octopus & Caviar Tartine.

Fostering Connections and Well-being

The resort offers activities that empower guests to be fully present and foster connections that revitalize the mind, body, and spirit, focusing on the rich culture and natural beauty of Jeju to enhance the travel experience. Guests can enjoy Light Morning Walks, Morning Yoga, Pilates, Meditation Yoga, or Sound Healing sessions in spectacular settings of beauty and serenity. Special interest activities are also available for guests to fully experience the culture of Jeju, including a Jeju Tea Ceremonies, Traditional Wine Tastings, and Wine Art Classes.

Inspired by the principles of mindfulness, JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa offers its signature Spa by JW with sauna facilities, and four indoor and outdoor swimming pools fed by the island's volcanic springs.

Experiences That Bring Families Together

The brand's signature 'Family by JW' program organizes activities for families to create unforgettable memories together. Guests traveling with children can enjoy family-friendly facilities, including a kids' club, playground, and swimming pool. The resort also offers kids' adventure activities, such as Jeju Forest Adventurers, where young guests can safely explore the nearby forests for outdoor fun. A Natural Photo Box activity lets guests compile photos capturing their best moments and memories of Jeju. A Picnic Rental Service is also available for families to set out and explore the natural beauty of the island. Kids can also join a Children's Cooking Class and learn to create dishes using fresh produce harvested from the resort's own JW Garden, a peaceful hideaway where guests can reconnect with nature through the sustainable practice of growing herbs and vegetables for culinary use. Throughout the resort, Serene Spaces provide relaxation and moments of pause that restore calm and focus to the mind and body. In a beautiful garden setting, The Choga is a reproduction of the traditional homes of Jeju, and provides a fascinating glimpse into the indigenous culture of the island.

Spectacular Venues for Memorable Occasions

The resort's event spaces, equipped with the latest audio-visual technology, are ideal for extraordinary meetings, memorable social gatherings, and romantic island weddings. The Grand Ballroom accommodates up to 600 guests with 561 square meters of space, and other function rooms are customizable to suit every occasion.

"JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa is setting new benchmarks in modern resort design and service with luxury amenities, signature programming, and immersive experiences that will showcase the finest of Jeju to visitors," said Douglas Kim, General Manager JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa. "We look forward to welcoming our guests to find nourishment in mind, body, and spirit in one of South Korea's most beautiful holiday destinations."

