KOSÉ Corporation Announces New Global Ambassador, Shohei Ohtani, One of Baseball's Shining Stars in the US and Internationally

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today KOSÉ Corporation announces Shohei Ohtani as the new global ambassador for the company. Ohtani currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels, and he is one of the world's most talented baseball players. KOSÉ recognizes Ohtani's accomplishments on and off the field including his work ethic, his sportsmanship, and his down-to-earth nature. He is also pioneering a path for the next generation of athletes across all sports, and he is unlike any baseball player as he both pitches and hits, a rarity in baseball. In Japan where he is a household name, he is often called Nitoryu which means a two-sword samurai, because of the level of difficulty and the ability needed to be a two-way baseball player.

"We at KOSÉ are thrilled about our partnership with Shohei Ohtani," says Kazutoshi Kobayashi, President and CEO KOSÉ Corporation. "While he is celebrated around the world for his incredible athleticism, it is his sincere attitude and sense of integrity that convinced us he would be the best match for our company. Ohtani is more than a spokesperson as he is a true advocate; he believes in our mission and he uses our products. He embodies our values and our 3G strategic vision that focuses on global, gender and generation. As we increase our global presence, we want to be a company that celebrates beauty across all regions and countries, across all genders and across all ages. We also think the future of beauty will not just focus on care for your skin but also on care for your heart and mind. Sports have always been an important part of our history, and our upcoming campaigns with Ohtani will promote healthy lifestyles along with healthy-looking skin."

Ohtani will appear in campaigns throughout the US during the upcoming baseball season promoting skincare products such as lotion and sun care from KOSÉ's most beloved brands DECORTÉ and SEKKISEI.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corporation was founded in Japan in 1946 by Kozaburo Kobayashi with a vision and passion to provide people with hope and dreams during the post-war period. Today, with over 14,015 employees, KOSÉ continues the legacy of its founder with a commitment to consumers around the world of creating quality skincare, makeup, fragrance, body, and hair care products that exceed expectations. With research and innovation at its core, KOSÉ has over 800 registered patents and a portfolio of 37 brands that sell around the world in over 30 countries and regions across multiple channels including department stores, specialty stores, drug stores and direct.

For more information, please visit: https://kose-usa.com/

