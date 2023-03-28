VSBLTY NAMES DIGITAL MEDIA, ANALYTICS & TECHNOLOGY EXPERT LUIZ BARROS AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Barros Advising CEO on Data, Marketing & Finance Strategies

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, today announced that Luiz Barros has joined the company as Executive Chairman. Already a member of the Board, Barros has a successful track record as an entrepreneur, and as an intrapreneur leading industry-recognized business and digital transformation for Fortune 100 companies and global advertising agencies.

(PRNewsfoto/VSBLTY) (PRNewswire)

VSBLTY Co-Founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, "We are indeed fortunate to have attracted Luiz to our leadership team. He is widely recognized as a global expert in marketing, data, analytics, media, marketing and technology—all the key areas that drive VSBLTY's business. Luiz represents the next generation of VSBLTY leadership and will help us expand our data narrative, drive our strategic collaborations and accelerate our growth trajectory."

Besides acting as a board member and advisor for private and public listed companies, Barros has a successful career as an entrepreneur with two successful exits. He was recently the Global Senior Vice President of Data, Analytics, Media & Digital Products for Anheuser-Busch InBev. Under his leadership, the company went through a successful transformation that put the company on the forefront of data-driven marketing, tripled the marketing ROI and was recognized by the industry with awards such as the "Most Innovative Company in North America" by Fast Company in 2021 and "Creative Marketer of the Year" in Cannes both in 2022 and 2023—the first time a company ever won this recognition two years in a row.

Barros himself has been recognized by the industry with accolades such as from Ad Age as one of the "40 Under 40" global talents shaping the marketing and media industries in 2020, and "Data & Analytics Leader of the Year" by the Leadership Excellence Awards in 2021, among others.

Barros first interaction with VSBLTY occurred as a client. "When I first met VSBLTY as a client I was impressed with how their proprietary computer vision technology revolutionized the industry, helping me to understand our consumers and influence their purchase behavior at 'the moment of truth' at point of purchase," Barros said.

About his new role at VSBLTY, he stated that, "Retail Media is now considered the third wave of digital advertising, but we need to remember that more than 80% of total sales happen in physical stores. Leveraging data, analytics, audience targeting and measurement, in physical retail, is the holy grail for brands and no company is as ready as VSBLTY to deliver it. I'm honored with the trust that the Company's management and Board is placing on me and am excited to lead this industry transformation."

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY's AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VSBLTY