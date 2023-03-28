Red Robin Partners with Blessings in a Backpack to Fight Childhood Hunger

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is proud to announce a partnership with Blessings in a Backpack, a national non-profit organization that works to combat childhood hunger by providing children in need with a backpack full of nutritious, easy-to-prepare food on the weekends.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews (PRNewsFoto/Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Guests at participating Red Robin locations can donate $1, $5, or $10 to Blessings in a Backpack through the table-top tablet when checking out. These donations will go directly to support local children enrolled in free-lunch programs, by ensuring they have enough to eat on the weekends and during holiday breaks, when school-sponsored free lunches do not occur. Red Robin will also support Blessings in a Backpack with national and local promotions and activities throughout the year.

"At Red Robin, we're committed to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve, and we are proud to partner with Blessings in a Backpack to do our part to fight childhood hunger," said G.J. Hart, president and CEO of Red Robin and member of the Blessings in a Backpack Board of Directors. "Every child deserves to have enough to eat, and we are honored to support an organization working tirelessly to make that a reality for so many children."

Blessings in a Backpack provides food assistance to over 87,000 children in 44 states and the District of Columbia. Filling the food gap during non-school hours not only impacts a child's overall health and nutrition but better positions them to learn and succeed in school.

"We are so grateful for the support of Red Robin and its guests," said Erin Kerr, CEO of Blessings in a Backpack. "This partnership will significantly impact the fight against childhood hunger and will help us to continue providing food assistance to the children who need it most."

Red Robin's partnership with Blessings in a Backpack follows its recently announced commitment with Make-A-Wish to donate 10 cents from every kids' meal purchased at participating US and Canada Red Robin locations over the next three years to help grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

For more information about the Blessings in a Backpack partnership, please visit www.redrobin.com/blessings-in-a-backpack.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and American favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 510 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

About Blessings in a Backpack

Blessings in a Backpack is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with over 1,100 volunteer-driven programs across the United States, located in 46 states and Washington, D.C. This school year, we will distribute more than 3 million bags of food to the kids who need us most. Blessings also has eight regional chapters, located in Chicago; Florida's First Coast; Frederick, Md.; Louisville, Ky.; Northwest Oregon; Orlando, Fla.; Southwest Florida; and Waukesha County, Wis. To learn more, visit blessingsinabackpack.org

