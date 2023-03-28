PetSmart Releases First Corporate Social Responsibility Report Inspired by Pets

Investments made to promote pet health and happiness, empower people and communities, and operate ethically and responsibly

PHOENIX, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading pet retailer of products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets, PetSmart is taking inspiration from loving and learning from pets in its first annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) report – A World Through Their Eyes – released today. Recognizing the opportunity to take a greater role in setting the standard around key issues, PetSmart formalized CSR as a cross-functional discipline to harness the impactful work already happening, while identifying new opportunities to drive meaningful business and societal change.

PetSmart is working to create a world as our pets see it – one that is compassionate, inclusive, sincere and community centric

"This report captures the important progress we've made and sets the foundation for continued industry leadership across our commitments to our people, the pets in our care, the planet and the communities we serve," said J.K. Symancyk, President & CEO of PetSmart. "I'm proud that our priorities reflect the thoughts, beliefs and passions of our more than 50,000 associates who are at the heart of everything we do."

Our newly introduced CSR framework, A World Through Their Eyes, captures a world as pets see it – one that is compassionate, inclusive, sincere and community centric – with a focus on three key priority areas: Healthy & Happy Pets, Empowered People and Responsible Stewards.

The report also shares PetSmart's progress across key priorities, including:

Healthy & Happy Pets

Investing a total of 1.5 million hours of training for associates in pet care positions who are responsible for caring for 9.4 million pets across PetSmart's stores, salons, Doggie Day Camps and PetsHotels.

Support of PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America , surpassing investments of over $500 million in local communities and celebrating the achievement of more than 10 million pet adoptions to-date.

Building on its continued commitment to offering access and affordable, quality veterinary care in our communities, PetSmart launched PetSmart Veterinary Services to make it easier for veterinarians to own and operate their own veterinary practices.

Empowered People

Investing nearly $50 million in spending with diverse suppliers including minority and women-owned businesses.

Providing nearly 10,000 hours of paid-time-off for associate volunteer time, delivering hundreds of thousands of dollars in value of volunteerism to communities.

Doubling financial support to associates through the PetSmart Associate Assistance Foundation, funded by the company and associates, bringing total support to $6 million in grants for more than 4,500 associates since the program's inception.

Responsible Stewards

Consistent reduction in energy use over the last five years, despite opening new stores, including four LEED certified PetSmart stores in the U.S. and Canada .

Diverting 58 percent of waste in stores and 1.8 million pounds of e-waste from landfill through donation and recycling programs.

Reducing 1.4 million miles traveled through planning and route optimization efforts, resulting in 215,000 gallons and more than $800,000 of diesel fuel saved.

"From my very first day, I've been struck by PetSmart's unique culture of people who are passionately devoted to pets, deeply committed to operating responsibly, and innovating across a broad range of CSR areas," said Joanne Dwyer, VP of Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability who joined PetSmart last year to guide the company's CSR strategy. "Our daily work combines a deep love for pets and a desire to leave our world a better place. Our first CSR report establishes an important baseline to measure and report on our progress in the years to come."

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

