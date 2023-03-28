MedCrypt Joins Microsoft Azure Marketplace Offering One of the Only Cryptography Tools with an API Specifically Designed for Medical Devices

Azure customers worldwide now have access to MedCrypt's cryptography API solution, Guardian, which allows manufacturers to build cryptography directly into medical devices

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCrypt, Inc. , the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical device manufacturers, today announced it was selected to participate in Microsoft Azure for Startups, a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of startups through access to a network of technology, mentorship, and business support. As part of its participation, MedCrypt has also announced the launch of its product, Guardian , an embedded library that makes it easy to build cryptography, validate integrity, and keep data private, on the Azure Marketplace.

"We're excited to join the Microsoft Azure Marketplace ecosystem as it is a great avenue for startups to discover technologies and platforms that enable secure innovation," said Mike Kijewski, CEO of MedCrypt. "The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires manufacturers to include security features into their devices and our collaboration with Microsoft is now making Guardian available to its medical device manufacturing customers, bringing cybersecurity closer to these devices."

As administrators and operators of medical devices, hospitals must comply with certain Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) security and privacy requirements. Additionally, FDA guidelines also mandate devices to be secured to ensure safety. Both of these conditions can be met by using encryption. Integrating connected medical devices across healthcare poses cybersecurity risks. In response, the FDA released updates to its premarket cybersecurity guidance and postmarket cybersecurity guidance , which establish expectations related to the design and maintenance of medical devices.

This collaboration announcement will provide medical device manufacturers with a seamless experience in implementing cryptography in support of those requirements while also furthering MedCrypt's reach to Microsoft's existing customer base. With streamlined deployment and management, customers can now take advantage of the scalability and security provided by Azure. MedCrypt's Guardian meets the needs of software-enabled and connected medical devices with an opportunity to adopt improved security tooling and provides device manufacturers a helpful starting point when building with the Azure Marketplace.

"We are thrilled to be added to the Microsoft Azure platform, as it'll help medical device manufacturers adopt and deploy our services more easily, which directly impacts how secure their devices will be," said Vidya Murphy, chief operating officer at MedCrypt. "Launching on the Azure Marketplace is the next step in enabling more medical device companies to drastically improve their security programs, which is incredibly important given that 53% of connected medical devices and other internet of things (IoT) devices in hospitals were found to have known critical vulnerabilities."

"Customers around the globe are using Microsoft Azure and we are glad to see a partner like MedCrypt deliver a Cryptography API tool to help manufacturers optimize security on medical devices," said Sally Frank, worldwide lead for health and life sciences, Microsoft for Startups. "Medical device manufacturers are switching to Azure for product support and having Guardian, MedCrypt's Cryptography API tool fits a need for the marketplace."

MedCrypt currently provides enhanced security products and services for seven of the top 10 medical device manufacturers and startups and mid-sized companies, including the leading manufacturers of surgical robotics technologies and virtual reality applications for minimally invasive surgery.

In early November 2022, MedCrypt announced a $25M Series B funding round , followed by additional investment from Dexcom Ventures in January 2023. The company will use these funds to scale its cryptography, behavior monitoring, and vulnerability management products across various medical devices, such as glucose monitors and other diabetes devices. For more information about MedCrypt and its suite of security solutions, please visit medcrypt.com .

About MedCrypt

MedCrypt is helping healthcare technology companies ensure medical devices are secure by design. We provide cybersecurity products and strategic management consulting to expedite the go-to-market process of medical device manufacturers' new life-saving connected technologies.

Founded in 2016 by a team of healthcare cybersecurity experts, MedCrypt is uniquely positioned to be the security catalyst for medical device manufacturers to design secure, FDA-approved technologies. We continue to work with those paving the way toward safe and reliable medtech. To date, MedCrypt has raised more than $36 million in funding with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovations, Intuitive Ventures, and Dexcom Ventures. For more, please visit www.medcrypt.com .

