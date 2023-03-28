FireKing International Announces New VP of Sales

Matt Donohue from Generac Power Systems to become new FireKing Head of Sales

NEW ALBANY, Ind., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FireKing International is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Donohue as its new Vice-President of Sales.

Prior to joining FireKing, Mr. Donohue held leadership positions at Generac Power Systems, Briggs & Stratton, and Brinly-Hardy Co. where he gained experience in sales, product management, branding, and commercialization. In addition to his leadership experience, Mr. Donohue earned an MBA from Indiana University and Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Louisville.

"We are excited that Matt will be joining the FireKing team as our Vice-President of Sales. His background and experience managing a broad and diverse global customer base will be an asset for FireKing as we continue to grow our core markets as well as expand into new channels and product categories," says Rick Mejia, CEO of FireKing International. "His entrepreneurial approach will make an immediate impact for us."

"FireKing International has a great sales foundation and is well positioned to advance to the next level," explained Mr. Donohue. "I'm excited with the challenge ahead of us and focused on accelerating our growth and on continuing to provide best-in-class fire-rated storage solutions to our customers."

About FireKing International: As one of America's leading manufacturers, FireKing offers best-in-class products for asset protection in retail, commercial, and home office environments. Our products include fire-rated file cabinets, storage cabinets, and safes. Whatever your fire protection needs are, you're guaranteed to find the right fire-resistant product to accomplish them from FireKing.

Visit www.fireking.com for more information.

