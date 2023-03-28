EOS Worldwide Announces New License Agreement with Ninety.io

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Worldwide announced a new multi-year license agreement with Ninety.io .

As part of this renewed partnership, Ninety will continue to provide an EOS® version of the Ninety.io platform. Providing an EOS version of their platform provides a sense of continuity for Ninety's clients running on EOS as well as for the EOS Implementer® community with clients that want to have the ability to choose their preferred software for running their businesses on EOS.

"We're pleased to announce this new license agreement with Ninety," said Mark O'Donnell, Visionary and CEO of EOS Worldwide. "This agreement bolsters the use of EOS throughout the world by allowing those companies running on EOS to take full advantage of Ninety's industry leading platform. It also allows Ninety the creativity to add value to clients in ways that are uniquely theirs."

Mark Abbott, Ninety's CEO and Founder, shared "We're delighted to continue our ability to support companies running on EOS. We've worked hard to develop a great relationship with our friends at EOS Worldwide and the entire community of EOS Implementers and we are grateful that we are now the only licensed software provider for companies running on EOS."

The Entrepreneurial Operating System® is a set of simple concepts and practical tools used by entrepreneurs to clarify, simplify and achieve their vision for business success. Ninety enhances organizational accountability and alignment by providing a version of its platform that is compatible with EOS.

About EOS Worldwide

Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing companies, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs all over the globe get everything they want from their businesses. The EOS Model® offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10–250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success.

More than 645 EOS Implementers around the world help entrepreneurial leaders achieve company-wide alignment on their vision, gain real Traction® against that vision, and create healthy teams and culture through masterful EOS® implementation. The 5 EOS core values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What You Say. More than 2 million books have been purchased from the Traction Library to date. For more information about EOS, visit eosworldwide.com

About Ninety

Founded in 2016, Ninety is a cloud-based platform consisting of all the essential company building tools leaders need to create focused, aligned and thriving organizations. More than 7500 companies are running on the Ninety platform and the majority of its clients are running on the Entrepreneurial Operating System. Ninety not only helps organizations collectively master the concepts, tools and disciplines associated with EOS but provides a level of transparency and accountability that teams find extraordinarily valuable as more and more of their colleagues engage in some form of hybrid work. For more information about Ninety, visit ninety.io .

SOURCE EOS Worldwide