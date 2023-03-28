BOSE BRINGS INNOVATION IN COMFORT, COMMUNICATION AND NOISE REDUCTION WITH NEW A30 AVIATION HEADSET

New A30 Headset Elevates Pilot Experience Across Flying Environments

LAKELAND, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bose, the leader in premium aviation headset technology, today announced its latest innovation: the new A30 Aviation Headset. The A30 is an entirely new product, designed to bring pilots the best combination of comfort, noise cancellation and audio clarity of any aviation headset on the market.

Bose Corporation (PRNewswire)

Bose engineers designed the A30 as a completely new platform supported by a modern architecture, inspired by decades of research and pilot input. The A30 features a 20% reduction in clamping force, improved clarity and a new digital active noise reduction system that enables three modes of user selectable noise cancellation for use in different flight environments – a first for around-ear aviation headsets.

"When we asked pilots what improvement was most important to them, their overwhelming response was comfort," said Matt Ruwe, a pilot and senior product manager for Bose. "We took that seriously and developed a new balance in the A30 with noticeably more comfort while maintaining and enhancing headset performance. The changes amplify the experience for our core A20 users while appealing to a broader range of pilots."

The A30 is the latest addition to the Bose aviation headset lineup which also includes the ProFlight Series 2.

The Bose A30 Aviation Headset retails for $1,249 in the U.S. It can be ordered online or through the worldwide Bose dealer network.

About Bose Corporation

Bose is world renowned for its premium audio solutions for the home, on the go, in the cockpit and in the car. Since its founding in 1964 by Dr. Amar Bose, the company has been dedicated to delivering amazing sound experiences through innovation. And its passionate employees – engineers, researchers, music fanatics and dreamers – have remained committed to the belief that sound is the most powerful force on earth; its ability to transform, transport and make us feel alive. For nearly 60 years, this belief has driven us to create products that have become iconic, changing the way people experience sound.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Bose Corporation is under license.

Media Kit

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bose