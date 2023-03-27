North American Partners in Anesthesia Announces New Anesthesia Services Partnership with Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) continues to expand in Texas as we announce our newest partnership with Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan, part of Methodist Healthcare, to provide anesthesia services beginning June 1, 2023.

NAPA will be recruiting 16 clinicians and implementing a Physician/CRNA care team model to deliver anesthesia services at Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan in San Antonio, Texas. The 378-bed hospital features 12 operating suites, 16 NICU beds, and a dedicated women's pavilion.

NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company in the U.S., with nearly 6,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based locations across 21 states.

"We are very excited to partner with NAPA," Greg Seiler, Chief Executive Officer at Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan, said. "We know this collaboration will aid us in maintaining our high standards of patient care thanks to NAPA's expertise and reliable anesthesia services."

Chris Duperier, MD, MBA, NAPA's Regional Vice President for the Western U.S. Region, said, "NAPA is thrilled to be moving into the San Antonio market and working with Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan. We are proud to partner with the hospital and provide dependable and trusted anesthesia clinicians who can keep cases on track for their surgeons and patients. From our quality programs and our robust recruiting engine to our commitment to patient experience and surgeon satisfaction, NAPA is that collaborative and accountable partner."

About NAPA

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our nearly 6,000 clinicians serve more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 450 healthcare facilities in 21 states. Please visit NAPAanesthesia.com for more information.

About Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan

Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan is a 378-bed hospital that provides a complete range of healthcare services to residents of downtown San Antonio and the surrounding area, including Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills, and Olmos Park. The campus includes a free-standing Women's Pavilion, the only free-standing facility in downtown San Antonio completely dedicated to the health of women and their newborn babies. In 2022, Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan posted its 12th consecutive "A" Grade for Patient Safety and its 6th designation as a "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

