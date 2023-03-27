Nomura Private Capital Launches "Nomura Alternative Income Fund"

NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomura Private Capital ("NPC") is pleased to announce the launch of its first investment product, the Nomura Alternative Income Fund (NAIFX). NPC's inaugural fund marks a significant milestone in Nomura's global push into private markets – a top priority for the firm. To underline its commitment further, Nomura has provided an initial $100 million to seed this fund.

NAIFX is a closed-end interval fund that provides diversified exposure to private and public credit sectors for accredited investors, enabling easy access by removing operational and suitability-related hurdles that such investors often face. NAIFX will invest a majority of assets both directly and indirectly through investment vehicles across global credit markets. The investment team, led by Matthew Pallai, CIO of NPC, will constantly assess market opportunities and employ a flexible allocation strategy to help maximize risk-adjusted returns and current income. The team intends to make relative value decisions on a wide range of private credit exposures, including direct lending, real estate lending, specialty finance and asset-based lending.

Robert Stark, Nomura's Head of Investment Management in the Americas, said, "We are thrilled to be launching NAIFX – NPC's inaugural fund. Based on client demand and feedback, the team worked relentlessly over the last year to get this fund off the ground. We aspire to become a partner of choice to our clients in supporting the shift from public to private markets and are excited about the opportunities for our clients and for Nomura." Stark added, "The NPC team is highly experienced and demonstrates deep industry knowledge that will provide real value to clients looking to invest in private markets."

NPC CIO, Matthew Pallai, commented, "We are delighted to bring NAIFX to market. Our investment team is committed to constantly evaluating the market conditions, opportunities, and risks in order to deliver a strong, stable yield and total return over time for our clients."

With the launch of NAIFX, NPC will expand the options for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), bank and trust departments, and Family Offices to access private credit in a diversified way. NAIFX is now live, and the team has begun to engage actively with its current and future partners.

Yoshihiro Namura, Head of Investment Management, Nomura Holdings Inc., commented, "We are delighted to announce the launch of NPC's private credit-oriented closed-end interval fund. Nomura has a long history in the United States, including our well established high yield bond fund manager, Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management (NCRAM), and is committed to expanding our activities further into the private markets space, with NPC leading this effort. Our deep-sector expertise and wealth of industry knowledge positions Nomura well to build out a strong franchise in the Americas."

The launch of NPC's inaugural fund is the first of several products that NPC plans to bring to market over the coming years. NPC will continue to focus on providing differentiated investment outcomes and exposures across the global credit markets that accelerate their clients' investment objectives.

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Nomura Private Capital is an asset manager that helps clients navigate and unlock value across the global credit markets. The Nomura Private Capital team of trusted experts deliver innovative, targeted investment strategies to meet the needs of financial advisors and their clients. Backed by Nomura, a century-old global financial services institution, Nomura Private Capital leads the group's expansion into private markets with a particular emphasis on global credit.

Nomura Private Capital is led by CEO Robert Stark, Head of Investment Management in the Americas for the Nomura Group, and the Investment Team is led by Matthew Pallai, NPC's CIO. Nomura Private Capital is headquartered in New York, New York. Further information is available here at www.nomuraprivatecapital.com or by contacting Steven Schlow, NPC's Head of Intermediary Distribution at steven.schlow@nomura.com.

