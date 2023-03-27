LA'S ORIGINAL FARMERS MARKET INTRODUCES "NEW ORIGINALS," AN ENTREPRENEURIAL COMPETITION TO OFFER AN INNOVATIVE, UP-AND-COMING SMALL BUSINESS A FREE SPACE AT THE CULINARY AND RETAIL LANDMARK

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles' go-to foodie destination since 1934, The Original Farmers Market, is proud to introduce: New Originals Pop-Up Contest – The search for the next great Farmers Market merchant. The famed location at 3rd and Fairfax is known for bringing together diverse global cuisines in one centralized destination. This is the first time it has offered a contest for a temporary tenancy to up-and-coming entrepreneurs. This incubator competition invites small business owners, particularly those with grocery, specialty food, and culinary products, to enter to win a prime brick-and-mortar location in The Original Farmers Market, rent-free for three months. The winner will also receive a $7,500 cash prize to be used for build-out, signage, staffing, inventory, and other business-related needs. The complete prize package is valued at $50,000. While securing a stall within The Original Farmers Market is highly competitive, New Originals continues the Market's 88-year-old mission to nurture and support up-and-coming local business owners who need additional assistance to get their retail locations up and running.

The Original Farmers Market Logo (PRNewswire)

Applications for the competition may be submitted through the New Originals website beginning on March 27th for approximately one month. After extensive vetting, a group of finalists will be announced on May 8th and will participate in a series of reviews about their business, including in-person interviews with The Original Farmers Market executive team, followed by a social media voting process and a Finalist Showcase Day on Saturday, May 20th, which will be open to the public. The winner is expected to be announced in June and is projected to open their doors by July 2023.

"Since the Market's beginnings in 1934, we have been an important incubator for entrepreneurs and family-owned small businesses in Los Angeles – a place where customers can delight in finding new favorites and innovative businesspeople can succeed," said Stan Savage, President and CEO of the

A.F. Gilmore Company, longtime owners, and operators of The Original Farmers Market. "This competition gives us the unique opportunity to nurture the next wave of business owners and introduce Market customers to new and innovative fares and concepts."

The prime 1500-square-foot retail space is located on the south side of The Original Farmers Market, with a 3rd Street frontage. It has a three-compartment sink, a small fryer with venting, refrigeration and freezer, prep tables, and shelving. Discussion for a formal lease agreement past the three-month competition period will be available upon request.

To enter the contest, participants can apply at www.neworiginalsofm.com.

About The Original Farmers Market

The Original Farmers Market has been Los Angeles' favorite gathering place for nearly one hundred years since 1934. With almost 100 grocers, retailers, and restaurants—as well as year-round activities for the whole family—the Farmers Market is a special place for locals and one of the top tourist destinations in Los Angeles. 3rd & Fairfax is home to long-standing family-owned businesses that have become community staples and beloved retail locations. For more information, visit www.farmersmarketla.com. Follow the Farmers Market on Facebook at facebook.com/farmersmarketla, Instagram at Instagram.com/farmersmarketla, and Twitter at @FarmersMarketLA.

