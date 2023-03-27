DFRobot to Showcase its IoT-enabled 'Smart City' Solution at Bett 2023

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFRobot, a world-leading STEM education solution provider, will showcase its IoT-enabled 'Smart City' Solution at Bett 2023. This solution is blending 'Smart City' design with IoT technology to show students and teachers how to monitor and instruct 'Smart City' intelligent systems by combining the knowledge and skills from programming, hardware control, data acquisition, and IoT platform, helping to promote IoT education in schools.

In the 'Smart City' Solution, camera and agricultural sensors installed in the Farm can observe the growth of plants in real time. The Housing Area measures temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide conditions. The Lark Weather Station enables students to understand the atmospheric motion state through wind speed, direction, temperature, humidity, and pressure. Water Quality Sensors such as pH and TDS are installed in the lake to facilitate timely understanding of water quality and the living environment of fish. Unihiker can set up an IoT server and interact with other micro-controllers through wireless local networks. All of the data collected are shown on the monitoring screen made with Mind+ Dashboard in different forms such as line chart and bar chart.

At the forefront of programming, robotics, and AI EdTech, DFRobot also displays BOSON kits and projects from non-coding to coding with micro: bit like BOSON Earthquake Challenge. This project will show visitors how to make an earthquake shake table using BOSON kit to simulate earthquakes at different frequencies.

Using the Maqueen Plus and Maqueen Mechanics – AI-enabled robotics kits – visitors will see how the products work in an exciting 'Intelligent Transportation' display. This will demonstrate automatically tracking the line through gray-scale sensors. With a Huskylens, AI Machine Vision Sensor, it can also recognize colors, objects and perform corresponding actions.

Ricky Ye, CEO of DFRobot, said: "We are incredibly excited about our offering this year at Bett – from innovative products to creative displays. The event is going to be packed full of engaging learning experiences. Our products are designed to inspire and motivate young minds to explore the fascinating realms of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. We believe our dynamic and innovative products do just that, offering students and teachers an exciting world of coding, programming and AI."

