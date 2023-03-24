Virtusa Finalizes Strategic Cloud Migration Partnership with Aecon to Bring Digital Operations to Amazon Web Services

Virtusa and Aecon join forces to drive digital transformation, leveraging strategic cloud migration partnership with Amazon Web Services.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, announced today it had signed a strategic cloud migration partnership to support Aecon Group Inc.'s (TSX: ARE) cloud transformation journey. The deal underscores Virtusa's strengths in migrating Aecon's digital operations seamlessly to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud while managing robust and continuous innovation to future-proof operations.

Virtusa Corporation (PRNewswire)

To achieve its digital future, Aecon selected AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Virtusa, to migrate its current infrastructure, managed services and workloads, such as its core ERP and integrated applications, from incumbent systems to AWS. Fundamental to Virtusa's digital engineering DNA is the extensive experience and expertise in cloud migrations. In addition, as a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), Virtusa has been helping businesses accelerate transformation efforts with AWS globally for the last decade.

"Virtusa is proud to have been selected by Aecon as a strategic partner as they advance their cloud transformation journey," said Sanjay Deshpande, Executive Vice president and Head of Banking and Financial Services, Americas, Virtusa. "Bringing Aecon into our diverse customer ecosystem reaffirms our great teamwork, excellent delivery track record, and strong rapport we've built with our customers to implement market-ready solutions that accomplish successful cloud migration, modernization, and innovation journeys."

"One of the biggest challenges facing businesses today is not keeping up with the rate of change in IT to work, interact and communicate," said Adam Templeton, Vice President of Information Services Aecon Group. "We look forward to partnering with Virtusa to further Aecon's value internally by optimizing our team's digital operations and improving the structural integrity that enables us to deliver business impact that our customers see first-hand."

Virtusa and Aecon will work together to identify opportunities for cloud migration across Aecon's operations and infrastructure, enabling Aecon to benefit from AWS's scalable and cost-effective solutions while leveraging Virtusa's proven track record of delivering successful cloud migration projects.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing and technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

About Aecon

As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company and is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Employers and Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. Aecon safely, profitably and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @AeconGroupInc.

Virtusa Media Contact:

Alex Nickols, Edelman

+1 (415) 430 8056

Alex.Nickols@edelman.com

Aecon Media Contact:

Nicole Court

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

+1 (416) 297-2600

corpaffairs@aecon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation