Reticulate Micro Acquires Critical Technology to Achieve Higher Functionality and Performance Advantage

PALM BAY, Fla., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("RM" or the "Company") announces the acquisition of U.S. Patent No. 9,451,291 (Fast DWT-Based Intermediate Video Codec Optimized For Massively Parallel Architecture), issued on September 20, 2016, and the developed source code related to the patent. The lead inventor, Radmilo Bozinovic, PhD, (CS/AI), recently joined the company's senior management team. Dr. Bozinovic has been involved in various computer science and engineering projects for over 45 years, with 7 granted patents and over 600 work citations. Dr. Bozinovic brings a depth of relevant experience from his time at Apple in a senior product development role.

Michael Chermak, Executive Chairman, stated, "We believe this IP acquisition helps us achieve higher functionality and an asymmetric performance advantage over our competition, supporting computer vision needs with maximum compression at extremely low latencies. In addition, having an expert of Dr. Bozinovic's stature on our team boosts our human capital."

Josh Cryer, President, stated "Dr. Bozinovic will work directly with the senior leadership at RM on strategic technology roadmaps, portfolio enhancement, and product development initiatives. We believe that his direct involvement and the source code will also accelerate our product offerings."

Reticulate Micro is a Defense Tech company with broad commercial applicability. Our mission is to create and curate communications technology and systems management platforms based on proprietary VAST™ technology that addresses the issues of limited data transports, deep fakes, and network fragility. We securely deliver Ultra-High Definition (UHD) video at low latency with maximum compression. VAST™ is explicitly designed for streaming any video at the highest possible resolution in bandwidth-constrained environments while reducing required technical resources. Our VISION OS platform empowers developers to easily integrate Vast and readily build decentralized, secure, and interoperable applications. Our platform provides an easy-to-use SDK that includes a wide range of APIs, libraries, and toolkits. www.Reticulate.io

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the direction of the Company, our ability to keep pace with new technology and evolving market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release, and other statements made from time to time by our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

