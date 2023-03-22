FUTURE REINFORCES TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP WITH STRATEGIC SALES TEAM HIRE

Keith Hernandez joins Future Publishing as Vice President, Technology Sales

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital powerhouse, Future Publishing , has today announced the appointment of a new sales leader to drive growth within its core technology vertical. Keith Hernandez joins Future as VP, Technology Sales to strengthen and develop relationships with advertisers and agency clients for Future across North America.

Prior to joining Future, Keith Hernandez was the founder of Launch Angle, a digital consultancy advising high-growth media companies on identifying new revenue streams and go-to-market strategies. His work with TripAdvisor, CAA Sports, Vox Media, Boston Globe, Hearst Newspaper, The Infatuation, and WarnerMedia helped them to operate more efficiently and gain competitive advantage.

Previously, Keith held senior commercial leadership roles at Bleacher Report, as the Vice President of Revenue Strategy and Branded Content. Before this, Keith was the Vice President of Global Sales and Partnerships at Buzzfeed. Keith also held commercial roles at further leading media companies including Slate Magazine, Microsoft, The Onion, and Bauer Media Group.

Matt Trotta, Commercial SVP at Future, said, "We are delighted to welcome Keith as our Vice President of Sales for our key technology vertical, in which we already hold a leadership position. Keith brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a sales leader and is a great fit for our team. We look forward to him driving our continued success with technology clients across North America."

With nearly 20 year's worth of experience in generating revenue for digital media companies and developing strategic partnerships, Hernandez will grow client relationships within Future's leading technology brands, including Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Tom's Hardware, iMore, Android Central, Laptop, and Window's Central.

Keith Hernandez, VP, Technology Sales at Future, said, "I am thrilled to be joining the team at Future. The quality of their technology titles, coupled with leading first-party audience targeting, and innovative ad products provide an impressive opportunity to drive further growth."

About Future

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 400 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events, and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands' websites, magazines, events, and social spaces. Its factual production company Future Studios specializes in producing amazing content, enjoyed and shared by millions worldwide.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 250 brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, fashion, beauty, home interest, knowledge, music, sports, wealth, and B2B sectors. Brands include Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Gamesradar+, CinemaBlend, Marie Claire, Who What Wear, Kiplinger, The Week, Wallpaper*, Guitar World, Space.com, Digital Camera World, and Live Science. For more information visit: www.futureplc.com

