Fictiv's Jose Manuel Del Angel Named One of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Pros to Know

This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chains for competitive advantage.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, today announced Jose Manuel Del Angel , Fictiv's Vice President of Development and Services Operations, as a winner of its 2023 Pros to Know award. The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chains for competitive advantage.

This award is a testament to Del Angel's work to provide Fictiv's customers with world-class technical expertise through his team of talented program managers and technical applications engineers, while constantly expanding Fictiv's manufacturing service catalog and partner network. Del Angel's "builder" mentality has contributed to furthering the company's mission to develop hardware at the speed of software and radically transform how new products are designed, developed, and delivered to the world.

"Congratulations to Jose for this well-deserved achievement," said Dave Evans, Fictiv CEO and Co-Founder. "Jose's role in expanding Fictiv's global manufacturing network into India has helped to heal supply chain disruptions by increasing geographic resilience and agility, catapulting Fictiv's mission to simplify sourcing for custom mechanical parts to new heights."

"I'm so proud to have been chosen as a 2023 Pros to Know winner, especially during a time where supply chain disruption and unpredictability is a persistent issue," said Del Angel. "Fictiv's work to build the digital infrastructure for custom manufacturing and deliver faster, more reliable manufacturing services is now more crucial than ever and it is an honor to have been recognized for our efforts."

"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They're actually in the supply chain," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

Go to https://sdce.me/4ss5cl to view the full list of 2023 Pros to Know winners. The overall winner will be announced live at ProMat in Chicago. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards. To learn more about Fictiv and its product offerings visit: https://www.fictiv.com .

Fictiv, Jose Manuel Del Angel (PRNewswire)

About Fictiv

Fictiv is the operating system (OS) for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent OS, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 20 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Fictiv logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fictiv