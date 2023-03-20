NEXITE TO EXHIBIT AT SHOPTALK 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexite , the pioneering data platform for real-time in-store intelligence, is exhibiting at Shoptalk 2023 from March 26-29 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Shoptalk brings together thousands of retail changemakers every year to create the future of retail. At this year's event, Nexite will be showcasing the first in-store customer behavior analytics solution that enables retailers to localize merchandise assortments and inventory allocation using real-time actionable insights into customer engagement, abandonment, and conversion.

Nexite will be exhibiting as part of the Israeli Pavilion at Shoptalk 2023. Organized by Israel Export Institute, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Industry & Mandalay Bay Convention Center, the Israeli Pavilion will give Nexite a platform to learn, network, collaborate, and evolve within the Shoptalk experience.

"We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to share Nexite's innovative technology with the Shoptalk audience," said Ronit Eliav, Chief Marketing Officer of Nexite. "We see great value in our platform and believe it will help retailers be more successful, which is always our goal. Allowing this community to experience our offerings firsthand and having the ability to visualize how it will support them is such an important step. We are really looking forward to this conference and hearing the feedback that will come out of it."

Nexite's data, based on item-level inventory location and availability, is used to create live heats maps to optimize space utilization and visual merchandising compliance. The platform also allows for secure frictionless commerce to reduce loss while enhancing the customer experience.

Nexite's participation in Shoptalk 2023 comes on the heels of an incredibly successful collaboration with Factory 54 , the international fashion chain. Nexite's technology was deployed across their stores including their Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger concession stores, experiencing a 13% sales increase, a 15% sell through increase, a 63% sell through time reduction, and a merchandise conversion increase of 45% within the first month.

The Shoptalk agenda covers the latest technologies, trends and business models, as well as the rapid transformation of what consumers discover, shop for and buy—everything ranging from apparel and electronics to beauty and grocery. Shoptalk's agenda leads the retail industry narrative and promises insights and perspectives not found anywhere else.

In addition to exhibiting at Shoptalk 2023, Nexite is serving as a Level 1 sponsor for the show.

Nexite's pioneering connected merchandise platform delivers invaluable, first-of-its-kind real-time in-store sales intelligence aligned to customer behavior for sales optimization. Leveraging world class engineering expertise, Nexite's platform comprises battery-free, long-range communication technology that provides a continuous stream of data, automatically and in real-time. Nexite maximizes merchandise performance to drive store revenues for all physical retail markets, and enables completely frictionless shopping including seamless checkout and returns.

