ESG, Cybersecurity, Technology, and the Future of Internal Audit Take Center Stage at IIA's General Audit Management Conference

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) - the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance worldwide – concluded its annual General Audit Management (GAM) Conference this week after more than 35 immersive and engaging sessions covering cybersecurity risk, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, diversity, equity, and inclusion, artificial intelligence, and other emerging issues impacting the profession. More than 1,150 internal audit leaders gained actionable information on how to navigate current challenges and how best to prepare for the future of the profession amidst a constantly changing business landscape.

In the conference's opening keynote, IIA President and CEO Anthony J. Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP discussed the current state of the internal audit profession, with a focus on issues like ESG, cybersecurity, fraud, and digital disruption, including new technologies like ChatGPT. He also explained The IIA's robust public policy advocacy program, and how it is ensuring the profession's interests are represented around the world. He concluded by providing attendees with a glimpse into the future of the profession, and outlining the steps The IIA is taking to bring that future to life.

GAM also included an interactive pre-conference workshop focused on The IIA's IPPF Evolution project, which outlined how Standards changes relate to quality assessments, while providing attendees the opportunity to suggest areas of future guidance and thought leadership.

The IIA also released its 2023 North American Pulse of Internal Audit report. Leaders reviewed and discussed some of the key findings in this year's benchmark survey and the implications they had for the profession.

IIA Inducts Three Into Hall of Distinguished Audit Practitioners

During the conference, The IIA honored three individuals who have made significant contributions to the internal audit profession with induction to the American Hall of Distinguished Audit Practitioners, which is the highest honor given by The IIA's North American Board. This year's recipients are:

Nancy Haig, CIA, CRMA, CCSA, CFSA – An active member of The IIA for almost 30 years, Haig previously served as chair of the North American Board and currently sits on the Editorial Board. Her career in internal audit has included leadership roles in the financial and professional services, health care and pharmaceutical industries.

Basil R. Woller, CIA, CRMA – Woller has more than 40 years of experience in internal auditing, risk assessment and management, corporate governance, and ethics and compliance. He authored the latest version of The IIA Quality Assessment Manual and has served as the International Treasurer and Chairman of the Global Finance Committee.

Steven E. Jameson, CIA, CRMA, CCSA, CFSA – Jameson has over 40 years of experience in the internal audit profession, primarily with financial services. He previously worked at The IIA as AVP of the Professional Practices Group and has served on The IIA's Financial Services Advisory Board and the Internal Audit Foundation Board of Trustees.

