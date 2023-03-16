Embolx Signs International Distribution Agreement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embolx, Inc. - a medical device company developing microcatheters for arterial embolization procedures, today announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Cardiva Italia SRL. The partnership is expected to add great value to Embolx's impressive network of distribution partners across Europe.

Cardiva Italia will distribute both the Sniper Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter and the Soldier 2.0 Fr and 2.5 Fr High Flow Microcatheters, each in three lengths and two tip shapes.

Cardiva is an industry leader in innovation and has spent more than 30 years delivering the right products, services, and solutions to improve patient care. Their commitment to healthcare and providing high-performance treatment alternatives are at the center of their organization.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Cardiva Italia to expand our reach within the European market," said Michael Allen, President and CEO of Embolx Inc. "Embolx and Cardiva Italia share the same goal to transform lives using innovative technology. That, combined with their skilled and experienced team makes this partnership a no-brainer."

About Embolx, Inc.

Embolx is an emerging commercial-stage medical device company in Silicon Valley developing microcatheters for arterial embolization procedures. Embolx is committed to dramatically improving the treatment of various conditions, including cancerous tumors, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and uterine fibroids. For more information, please visit www.embolx.com.

