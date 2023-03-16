CB&I Recognized with Multiple 2022 STI/SPFA Safety and Tank of the Year Awards

HOUSTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association (STI/SPFA) presented McDermott's storage business, CB&I, with safety awards in two categories during its annual meeting in Coronado, Calif.

The association presents safety awards each year to acknowledge the highest achievements of member companies engaged in shop fabrication, inspection, maintenance and field construction. CB&I's Central and South America operating division was recognized in the following safety categories and was one of five member companies to receive the most prestigious Diamond Club Award:

2022 Safety Diamond Club Award: Fabricators or affiliate members who complete at least one million work hours without a recordable incident or five years consecutively without a recordable for the 2022 calendar year.

2022 Safety Award of Excellence: Member companies whose employees achieved an OSHA Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of zero for the 2022 calendar year.

CB&I was also awarded Tank of the Year in two of the seven field erected categories for 2022:

ASME Pressure Vessel Storage – 1.25MMG Double Wall Liquid Hydrogen Sphere in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

AWWA Elevated Tank Storage – 1.0MMG Gallon Waterspheroid in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"Congratulations to all our employees who made each of these safety and project recognitions possible," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I. "I am truly proud of the daily attention everyone devotes to safety during the fabrication and construction of our steel plate tanks and high-pressure spheres."

STI/SPFA is a non-profit trade association whose member companies fabricate steel tanks, pipe and pressure vessels for use across various industries.

To view all winners and learn more, visit www.steeltank.com/safety/awards.

About CB&I

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

