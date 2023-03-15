TradePMR Launches a New Integration with CircleBlack Designed to Streamline Connectivity with the Wealth Management Platform

The relationship is intended to provide RIAs with easier access to CircleBlack's CRM integrations, white labeled client portal and mobile app, performance reporting, and more.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CircleBlack, an all-in-one platform for relationship-focused advisors, and TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider, announced today a new integration. The relationship is designed to enable RIAs working with TradePMR to leverage CircleBlack's core capabilities including performance reporting, trading and rebalancing, billing, and document vault, along with integrations in place with the leading wealthtech vendors across CRM, planning, risk analysis, and more.

This new relationship includes a seamless data integration so that advisors working with TradePMR can leverage the CircleBlack platform without needing to manually transfer data.

"We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with TradePMR and expand the ways we can work with the advisors that they serve," said Lincoln Ross, CEO and President of CircleBlack. "TradePMR and CircleBlack share a commitment to providing RIAs with flexible technology that meets their needs and facilitates their growth. We feel that our technology can be a great fit for the advisors working with TradePMR and are excited to see how our offerings will work together to drive advisor success."

With this new integration, RIAs working with TradePMR now have greater flexibility in their technology choices. TradePMR is rapidly expanding its integration network – the firm sees relationships with providers like CircleBlack are integral in delivering the tools advisors need to succeed in today's hypercompetitive market.

"At TradePMR, we are constantly looking for ways to expand the solutions available to the RIAs with whom we work," said Scott Victoria, Chief Operating Officer, TradePMR. "This integration with CircleBlack is yet another way for us to arm advisors with the technology and service they need to achieve their goals. We are proud to have CircleBlack join TradePMR's integration network and look forward to how our offerings will work together to deliver elevated results to advisors and their clients."

About CircleBlack

CircleBlack is unlocking the potential of the wealthtech ecosystem by delivering an interoperable all-in-one cloud-based software platform. CircleBlack's platform includes performance reporting, rebalancing, and billing functionality, as well as real-time two-way connectivity to custodian and held away accounts along with a range of 3rd party CRM, planning, and risk tools. Over 100 advisory firms and 1,000 advisors leverage CircleBlack technology to deliver prosperity to families and communities.

For more information about CircleBlack, visit https://www.circleblack.com.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

Securities are offered through Trade-PMR, Inc.

Trade-PMR, Inc. and CircleBlack, Inc. are separate and unaffiliated companies.

