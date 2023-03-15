NetSuite Personalizes Cloud Training and Industry Skills Development

New NetSuite MyLearn platform offers comprehensive educational resources to develop skills and gain more value from NetSuite

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help customers optimize NetSuite for specific business needs and quickly and easily learn about and apply the latest in cloud technology, Oracle NetSuite today announced NetSuite MyLearn. NetSuite MyLearn is a new digital learning platform that provides access to live training and on-demand modules in a personalized and engaging environment. Available to NetSuite Learning Cloud Support customers, NetSuite MyLearn helps users accelerate NetSuite implementations, simplify employee training, and identify new features and use cases to optimize NetSuite. An introductory version is also available at no cost.

"At NetSuite we are committed to helping our customers gain the cloud skills and knowledge they need to increase productivity and grow revenue," said David Rodman, senior vice president of customer success, Oracle NetSuite. "NetSuite MyLearn is the latest example of our focus in this area and by providing a personalized and intuitive learning experience, it will help our customers grow their skillset and unlock the full potential of NetSuite."

NetSuite MyLearn provides a customizable dashboard that allows users to monitor their learning progress and explore recommended content from an extensive course catalog. It also caters to user's learning preferences by providing content in multiple languages and in various formats, including role-based personalized learning paths, on-demand modules, live interactive webinar trainings, and practice environments. To support current and prospective NetSuite customers, NetSuite MyLearn is accessible in two versions:

NetSuite Learning Cloud Support Company Pass: This version is available to NetSuite Learning Cloud Support users. It provides full access to online educational resources, expert-led training, certification processes, and personalized learning paths within NetSuite MyLearn.

NetSuite Explorer Pass: This version is available at no cost to prospective NetSuite customers, industry professionals, and students. It provides free access to introductory learning content to help users develop skills and understand the opportunities of cloud technology.

Both versions of NetSuite MyLearn are now available. For more information visit: mylearn.oracle.com/netsuite.

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 34,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories.



