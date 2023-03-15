Lument Adds Jennifer Athas to Its Real Estate Investment Sales Team

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument announced today the hiring of Jennifer Athas as managing director of real estate investment sales. She reports to Chief Operating Officer Mike Larsen.

(PRNewsfoto/Lument) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to have Jennifer join Lument's real estate investment sales team as we continue to grow our platform and offer owners and investors a comprehensive slate of complementary products and services," Larsen said. "Jennifer's proven track record and her deep commitment to client service makes her an ideal fit for our organization."

Athas has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Before joining Lument, she held leadership positions as an investment sales advisor for Berkadia, Institutional Property Investors, and Apartment Realty Advisors. During her career, she has successfully closed over $3 billion in multifamily and development sales in the Northeast. Athas specializes in multifamily properties across a variety of construction types, geographies, and risk profiles.

"Lument's commitment to developing one of the premier real estate investment sales platforms in the industry is what attracted me to the company," Athas said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to provide a wider range of services to my clients and to gain access to the thousands of lending and asset management relationships Lument has built over the years."

About Lument

Lument, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a national leader in commercial real estate finance and delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, real estate investment sales, investment banking, and investment management solutions. The company has approximately 600 employees in over 30 offices across the United States. Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through Lument Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are provided by Lument Investment Management, LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.lument.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tyler Howard | Associate Director

513-403-1911 | tyler.howard@lument.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lument