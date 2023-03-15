CEAT PARTNERS WITH CNH INDUSTRIAL FOR AGRICULTURE RADIAL TIRE FITMENTS

CEAT Specialty (a division of CEAT Tires) has entered into an agreement with CNH Industrial to supply agricultural radial tires for their machines being produced in Brazil and Argentina.

MUMBAI, India, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEAT is proud to announce that CEAT Farmax radials are being fitted in Case IH and New Holland tractors.

The agreement was locked after several rounds of assessment and audits by the OEM of the Mumbai-based radial plant of CEAT and after multiple tests done on tires on various parameters.

"We have always been confident about the quality of our agriculture radials ever since we introduced them to the world in 2017. We have invested in world class technologies and the best people to design our products. This partnership with CNH Industrial further lends credibility to that. We hope to be a long-term partner to them and want to help farmers grow their productivity." says Amit Tolani- Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty.

About CEAT

CEAT was established in 1924 in Turin, Italy. Today, it is one of India's leading tire manufacturers, and CEAT tires are sold in more than 115 countries worldwide.

The brand came to India in 1958, and later became part of the RPG Group. RPG is among the top business houses in India, with a group turnover of $3.6 billion.

In the specialty segment, CEAT manufactures farm, mining and earthmover, industrial, and construction equipment tires, as well as special application off road tires. For more information, visit https://www.ceatspecialty.com

