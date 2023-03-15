Bed Bath & Beyond® and buybuy BABY® Recognize Sleep Awareness Month With Tips and Tools to Improve Nighttime Routines

UNION, N.J., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: BBBY) March is National Sleep Awareness Month and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. offers tips and tools to improve nighttime routines and encourage a better night's sleep. From solutions to avoid overheating overnight to calming a fussy baby so everyone can rest, the experts at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY have products at every price to help get the right balance of sleep.

"At Bed Bath & Beyond, we know sleep is incredibly important and product choice can be very personal based on what works for each individual," said Rebekah Chase, Vice President, General Merchandising Manager at Bed Bath & Beyond. "From fabric and softness to color and style, which is why we offer options at every price point, online and in stores, to ensure our customers can always find what suits them and their sleep preference."

Elevate Your Sleep

Modern pillows offer a variety of choices based on personal preference including cooling, temperature regulation, neck and body support, moisture wicking, and anti-allergen qualities. To ensure the best experience, it is recommended that most pillows are replaced every two years, and Bed Bath & Beyond offers many options to find the one that's just right for any sleep style.

Mamas to-be can also get a better night's sleep with a body pillow like the Leachco® Snoogle® Total Body Pillow, that supports a growing bump. The pillow can be placed anywhere more support is needed, including between the knees or under the back.

The best type of bed sheet differs by person, depending on a variety of factors, including temperature when sleeping, fabric features like anti-wrinkle, or price point. In warmer weather, consider swapping a comforter for a quilt or flannel sheets for the cool and crisp percale cotton.

Adding light pressure with a weighted blanket can also be soothing. The soft and cozy Therapedic® Weighted Blanket, available in varying weights, offers calm and relaxation for drifting to sleep.

Enhance Your Unwind Routine

Set the stage for a great night's sleep with small additions that can make a big difference in any room. The SpaRoom PureMist™ Directional Mist Ultrasonic Diffuser delivers a gradient lighting effect and calming aroma while allowing adjustment of the 360 degrees of mist. Choosing a soothing sound like the ocean or rainfall from the HoMedics® SoundSpa® Sound Machine can help clear the mind from distractions. When tossing and turning, Vitafusion™ Melatonin Gummy Supplements and hims & hers Melatonin Sleep Gummies can help to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Better Sleep for Baby

Sound machines like the Hatch Baby Rest 2nd Generation provide soothing sounds for baby to help them fall asleep and stay asleep. It can also grow with baby, by teaching them bedtime cues with the nightlight feature. Portable, on-the-go options, like the Fridababy® 2-in-1 Portable Sound Machine, are also available so baby can sleep soundly anywhere.

As blankets are not recommended for young babies, parents can keep them warm and provide a sense of security and comfort with a swaddle or wearable blanket like the ever & ever™ Muslin Swaddle Blankets or HALO® SleepSack®. This can help babies sleep soundly until they are old enough for more traditional bedding.

"Swaddling is a great way to get your baby to fall asleep and stay asleep longer," said Jenny Son, Vice President, General Merchandising Manager at buybuy BABY. "Since every parent, and baby, will have their own preference on how they like to swaddle, we carry a great assortment, from traditional to innovative, so you're sure to find one that works for you and your baby. Many of these wearable blankets can continue to be worn as they grow."

'Smart' bassinets like the 4moms® mamaRoo sleep™ bassinet and Graco® Sense2Snooze® Bassinet with Cry Detection™ Technology can help soothe a fussing baby back to sleep with movement and white noise, helping everyone get their much-needed rest.

Don't Sleep on these Savings

Bed Bath & Beyond's free Welcome Rewards® program offers customers the opportunity to earn points on every item purchased, with no exclusions. For greater savings, customers can join Welcome Rewards+ for only $29 per year and receive 20 percent off their purchase every time (exclusions may apply), free standard shipping and earn five times the points. Welcome Rewards members can earn and redeem points in-store, through the app or online at Bed Bath & Beyond® and buybuy BABY®. For added convenience, shoppers can pick up purchases via the Buy Online Pick-up in Store or Curbside option or use the Same Day Delivery service.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise primarily in the Home and Baby markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com.

