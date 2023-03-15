Arelion Unveils New Prague PoP at CRA's DC Tower Data Centre

New PoP builds on Arelion's legacy to support the region and its future traffic growth

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion has today announced the provision of a new PoP (Point of Presence) at the DC Tower Data Centre in Prague, the Czech Republic's capital city. As part of the company's commitment to the region, this will be the second Arelion PoP in Prague. Supporting current and future growth in traffic, the new PoP provides direct access to the global Arelion AS1299 IP backbone, with high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, and Internet Exchange (IX) Connect services for content providers and enterprises.

Arelion has long been committed to ensuring Prague has the connectivity needed by its businesses, content providers and consumers, having been the first provider to install a backbone point of presence in the city in 2000. The new PoP will provide additional capacity, resilience and choice to those requiring IP services in the metropolitan area, where traffic has grown as consumers take advantage new services, such as streaming, and businesses require improved access to global cloud services.

Patrik Andreasson, Head of Sales Nordic, CEE and Balkans at Arelion, said: "Growing the number of PoPs that we have in Prague is an important step forward for businesses in the region, giving them greater choice over where to locate their services and join the internet backbone. Along with this installation at the DC Tower Data Centre, our latest IP services make it easier than ever before for companies to reach cloud services from companies such as Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, and give the best possible experience to their own customers."

Petr Možiš, Chief Commercial Officer at the CRA DC Tower Data Centre, said: "Prague is a growing technology centre, and one that we are proud to be an important part of. This new PoP will give our customers great redundancy and capacity, with lower latency, whilst ensuring that we can support the continued growth in our technology sector and in consumer consumption of data services."

