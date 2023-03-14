CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN® FROZEN PIZZA LAUNCHES TWO NEW CROISSANT INSPIRED THIN CRUST PIZZAS

The latest twist on brand's signature thin crust includes a new sweet heat collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey®

SOLON, Ohio, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) Frozen Pizza is heating up the freezer aisle with two new Croissant Inspired Thin Crust pizzas – and a new collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey®, America's leading brand of hot honey. The Croissant Inspired Crust pizzas offer a new twist on the frozen pizza brand's signature crispy thin crust. The dough's flaky layers create a delicious eating experience that is airy on the inside and golden-brown on the outside.

California Pizza Kitchen frozen pizza, Uncured Pepperoni and Mike's Hot Honey (PRNewswire)

These two new elevated flavor varieties from CPK Frozen Pizza include Uncured Pepperoni & Hot Honey, a zesty, marinara-based pie topped with 100% real mozzarella cheese and uncured pepperoni. Each pizza comes with its own serving of Mike's Hot Honey, allowing fans to customize their level of sweet heat.

Also available is Bacon & Caramelized Onion featuring a buttery, creamy brie sauce; and topped with roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, savory bacon, and rich, caramelized onion.

"New croissant inspired crust pizzas are a delicious twist on our CPK thin crust and give consumers new elevated toppings they're looking for like hot honey," said Elizabeth Hanculak, Senior Brand Manager at Nestlé. "It's yet another example of our ability to leverage rapid innovation alongside the brand's heritage and California roots to provide a premium at-home eating experience."

The new product release also marks the first time Mike's Hot Honey has teamed up with a national frozen pizza brand, offering a unique flavor collaboration with California Pizza Kitchen frozen pizza. Founded in 2010, Mike's Hot Honey is known as an industry leader of the "sweet heat" flavor trend. The sweat-heat topping is made using high-quality, 100% pure honey infused with chilies and vinegar.

"Pizza is a part of our brand heritage, so when California Pizza Kitchen reached out about adding a Mike's Hot Honey drizzle to their new Croissant Inspired Crust line, we were excited," says Mike's Hot Honey Founder Mike Kurtz. "The unique crust is a delicious twist on frozen pizza and pairs perfectly with our chili infused honey. We're confident consumers are going to enjoy this new frozen pizza line and we're happy to be a part of it."

CPK Croissant Inspired Crust Pizza is available nationwide starting in April at retailers including Target and Meijer. All varieties available for a MSRP of $10.91 each (prices may vary by retailer).

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio is in nearly every home in the U.S. and includes some of the most recognizable brands such as Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disrupters like Essentia and Sweet Earth. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé and Starbucks Coffee. -As part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — Nestlé USA has been named among Fast Company's "Best Workplace for Innovators" for two consecutive years. For more information, visit Nestleusa.com .

Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey is America's leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike's Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, with the same original recipe in the bottle. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike's Hot Honey's one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike's Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling! For more information about Mike's Hot Honey, please visit mikeshothoney.com.

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) frozen pizza, Bacon & Caramelized Onion Pizza (PRNewswire)

California Pizza Kitchen (PRNewswire)

