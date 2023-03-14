Ardent Mills Commits $3.5 Million to Kansas State University's Ag Innovation Initiative

The five-year gift will support the university's grain science department and the future agriculture leaders through 2026

DENVER, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced a $3.5 million gift to Kansas State University's Ag Innovation Initiative. This five-year gift will support the grain science department's growth, research, and development capabilities through 2026.

"Ardent Mills is passionate about cultivating an innovative future for our industry and is committed to help grow our future leaders. That's why this partnership with K-State's Ag Innovation Initiative excites us," said Troy Anderson, vice president of operations at Ardent Mills. "The evolving interdisciplinary and collaborative approach, along with new facilities, will enable exceptional, diverse talent development and best-in-class research to help solve food and agriculture challenges today and for generations to come."

As part of the gift, Ardent Mills will work with the university's College of Agriculture leadership to establish baseline metrics and goals associated with total student enrollment, recruitment and retention of diverse students, and leadership development opportunities within the milling and baking science programs. Ardent Mills' DEI mission is to lead the flour milling and ingredient industry toward a more inclusive, diverse and equitable environment in which everyone belongs and contributes

"We want to thank Ardent Mills for their generous gift, which aligns with our vision of working closely with private industry to develop and diversify Kansas and the world's food and agricultural economy," said Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension. "This gift from Ardent Mills shows their support for expanding and improving the College of Agriculture's world-class status and programs, further elevating us as a leading, top-ranked college that attracts diverse agriculturists and researchers."

This gift is part of Ardent Mills' ongoing commitment to providing development and engagement opportunities for the next generation of agri-business professionals while supporting inclusivity and diversity. By leveraging the company's wide reach, it provides tools and resources to people and communities to help lead the industry into the future.

To learn more about K-State's Ag Innovation Initiative, visit ksufoundation.org.

