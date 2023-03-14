Alcor to showcase AccessFlow IGA product capabilities during Speaker Session at Gartner IAM Summit 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading partner in the digital transformation space and global provider of cloud solutions, IGA solutions, security, and implementation services, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit, which will take place from March 20, 2023, to March 22, 2023, in Grapevine, TX. The event provides a unique opportunity for IAM leaders to come together and engage in knowledge-sharing sessions and insightful discussions about the latest trends and innovations in identity and access management.

Meet Alcor at Booth #136 at Gartner IAM Summit from March 20-22, 2023 in Grapevine, TX to learn about AccessFlow IGA.

Alcor will be present at booth number 136 where attendees can learn more about our industry-leading Identity Governance and Administration Solution, AccessFlow IGA. Our experts will be available to discuss the latest product capabilities and deliver personalized demos to provide an overview of how AccessFlow can help organizations skyrocket their IGA approach.

In addition, Alcor will be hosting a speaker session "Propel Enterprise Identity Governance and Administration to the Next Level", featuring Pulkit Agrawal, Product Manager at Alcor. The session will focus on AccessFlow IGA, an automated, centralized, and compliant enterprise access management and identity governance solution by Alcor – that offers streamlined access management, proactive risk management, and complete visibility all while leveraging the performance, security, and user-friendly interface of ServiceNow.

"We're excited to be part of this event and to share our expertise in IGA with other industry leaders," said Sunita Gulia, Product Director at Alcor Solutions, Inc. "As more organizations move towards digital transformation and the cloud, it's essential to have a robust IGA strategy in place to enable zero trust architecture with effective audit support and compliance."

AccessFlow IGA is a cloud-based, SOC-certified solution that provides a unified, self-service interface for faster and more efficient access to business – ensuring that only authorized users have access to critical systems and data. In addition to effective access control, it's empowered with effective risk management, improved compliance, audit support, ready-to-use third-party integrations, and reduced operational costs, time, and effort.

To learn more about AccessFlow IGA or to schedule a meeting with our experts at the event, please visit our booth number 136 or register here https://www.alcortech.com/gartner-iam-summit-2023/.

For more information on Alcor Solutions, please visit our website at www.alcortech.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Alcor

Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, CA based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include the global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency in cutting-edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. They are passionate about their thought leadership and believe that successful IT implementations result equally from good strategy and technology excellence.

Alcor is an Elite ServiceNow® Partner, AWS Consulting Partner, and Oracle® Partner, and works with several other technologies including Microsoft, Salesforce®, FireEyeTM, and more.

Alcor Enabling Cloud™ is a registered trademark of Alcor.

