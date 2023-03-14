Agiloft Launches "GenO: The Rise of Legal Operations," a New Series from the Contract Insights Podinar Featuring Legal Operations Leaders from Around the World

New series celebrating the central role legal operations plays in law departments and the enterprise, kicks off with industry titans Mike Haven and Steve Harmon joining host Prashant Dubey, Agiloft's Chief Strategy Officer and Research Chair, to define 'GenO' and chronicle how today's generation of legal operations professionals have become strategic business enablers.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), today launched the new "GenO: The Rise of Legal Operations" interview series on its must-watch Contract Insights podinar. GenO will feature in-depth conversations with legal operations leaders, General Counsel, and business leaders, who have supported the establishment of this role and benefitted from the unique talents of legal operations professionals, chronicling the central role they are playing in the revolution of law departments and the enterprise.

The GenO interview series kicks off with special guests Mike Haven, Head of Legal Operations at Intel and President of the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC), and Steve Harmon, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at Elevate, part of the original founding team at CLOC, and former leader of the pioneering legal operation function at Cisco, joining host Prashant Dubey, Agiloft's Chief Strategy Officer and Research Chair, to define 'GenO' and investigate how the next generation of legal operations professionals are transforming the in-house legal industry.

"Legal operations has evolved from a function into a profession in the past decade," said Eric Laughlin, CEO of Agiloft. "The talented professionals performing these critical roles within the enterprise often manage entire legal budgets, holding the purse-strings of all outside counsel, legal technology, and legal services spend while also advising the General Counsel. Furthermore, legal operations professionals initiate and lead programs that impact the entire corporation, not just the Legal Department. Prashant and his guests will take a deep dive into this business-critical function and chronicle the stories of how legal operations professionals have ascended to a role where they have become strategic enablers to their businesses."

The "GenO: The Rise of Legal Operations" interview series of Agiloft's Contracts Insights podinar is available in video and audio formats, combining the best elements of podcasts and webinars, and features ongoing, in-depth interviews with legal operations leaders, General Counsel, and business leaders who have supported the establishment of this role and benefitted from their unique talents.

"We are seeing a new generation of Legal Operations professionals – who we call GenO – take their rightful place at the business strategy table," said series host, Prashant Dubey. "As technology, like contract lifecycle management (CLM), establishes itself as a business-critical function in the enterprise, GenO are stepping up to manage spend, maximize revenue, and streamline business critical processes, including the processes and technology used to manage contracts. Those professionals are highly sought after, with ALSPs, consulting firms, technology vendors, and GCs all vying for the best and brightest talent with the right experience."

Legal industry author, widely recognized CLM visionary, and now podinar host, Dubey, brings years of battle-hardened CLM process and program expertise to his role as Agiloft's Chief Strategy Officer and Research Chair. He has been in the legal technology industry and services industry for more than 20 years, most recently at Elevate, and before that as the Founder, President, and CEO at Sumati.

Tune in to hear Prashant's interview with Mike Haven and Steve Harmon, as well as other episodes of the GenO interview series from Contract Insights here.

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

