THINK Surgical Poised for Growth

FREMONT, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced the appointment of John Spadola as director, field operations, an industry recognized expert in successfully establishing field and factory infrastructure needed for rapid sales growth.

Mr. Spadola brings nearly 30 years of field service experience to the THINK organization, with over 15 years leading field operations for surgical robotic programs across multiple geographies and therapeutic areas.

Before joining THINK, Mr. Spadola successfully scaled the field service infrastructures for two surgical robotics organizations experiencing rapid commercial growth. As technical service director for these companies, Mr. Spadola implemented the global structure and processes needed to launch, scale, and sustain these robotic programs.

"Considering our planned new product launches, the timing could not be better to have John join our team." said Stuart Simpson, president, and chief executive officer of THINK Surgical. "I am confident in John's ability to establish for THINK an outstanding field service infrastructure to meet anticipated demand and provide best in class support for our products."

"I am fortunate to be joining THINK at such an exciting time." said Mr. Spadola. "During my 15 years in surgical robotics, I have seen unprecedented growth and I believe THINK is well positioned to drive innovation and participate in this growth. I am looking forward to working with THINK's talented team to build a world class service organization that truly compliments the commercialization of our uniquely positioned surgical robotics product portfolio."

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

